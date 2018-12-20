Post and Courier editorial staff writer Ed Buckley recently wrote a column associating the failed Medal of Honor Museum effort with Mount Pleasant’s policies of slowing growth, lowering building heights and protecting quality of life. I’d like to clear up some possible misperceptions about Mount Pleasant that might result from his piece, and also address some specifics that he cited.
My biggest issue with his piece is his opinion that Mount Pleasant is focused on things we don’t like. However, over the last year, in response to the voters’ mandate from the 2017 election, here’s we have been focused on:
1. Successfully managing growth by passing the area’s only building permit allocation plan.
2. Investing $85 million in critical infrastructure such as road improvements and drainage.
3. Successfully protecting our critical saltwater marshes and rivers.
4. Protecting our irreplaceable and vulnerable shrimping fleet.
5. Funding school resource officers in every elementary school.
6. Implementing zoning that confines hotels to designated districts.
7. Protecting quality of life with new tree protection and buffer requirements.
8. Addressing flooding issues with plans and funding.
9. Proceeding with the widening of Park West Boulevard.
10. Working with Charleston County toward the right solution for Highway 41.
11. Collecting impact fees from new developments to offset the impacts on our infrastructure.
12. Establishing a Mayor’s Economic and Business Development Panel of local business leaders to guide us toward a 21st century economy that is not dependent on real estate development.
Mr. Buckley made population density comparisons that could lead to the conclusion that Mount Pleasant only seems crowded to those nostalgic for our sleepy, suburban past. Yet Mount Pleasant now has higher population density than both Charleston and North Charleston. Published figures show: (people per square mile) Charleston 1,152; North Charleston 1,393; Mount Pleasant 1,505. So for our residents, the struggle is real, not imagined.
Mr. Buckley, an advocate of taller buildings to accommodate higher densities, (referred to by many as “vertical sprawl”), writes “…Witness the strict height limit where the Medal of Honor Museum was proposed, which is the tallest height limit in town by a good margin.”
The height limit for the proposed site is actually 50 feet. The highest height limit in town is 80 feet.
He states, “The ...museum site ...is almost certainly going to have a tall building built on it eventually. It’s just likely to be significantly less noteworthy and compelling.” However, the proposed museum site doesn’t actually exist. The financially strapped Medal of Honor Museum Foundation (a South Carolina corporation) couldn’t escrow the funds required to move the road as part of their now-defunct lease with Patriots Point.
The town owns the right of way, and as Councilman Joe Bustos wrote in a letter to The Post and Courier, the $1.5 million contributed by the town and the willingness to agree to realignment was only for the museum, not for commercial development.
To imply that opposition to the museum plans was only based on height ignores the fact that this project was to be situated on government property, receiving millions in government funding, and required moving a significant government right of way to facilitate it.
As stewards of public assets and interests, it was prudent for Patriots Point and Mount Pleasant to consider both feasibility and sustainability to avoid having a bankrupt white elephant either be shuttered or require millions of appropriated funds to stay open. When the land-based museum concept was first endorsed, the best experts in the country conducted a feasibility study and business model that concluded only a less grandiose and operationally expensive design was feasible.
Citizens on our Planning Commission unanimously rejected the first (taller) design. Town Council then granted two deferrals plus a waiver of the required 1-year waiting period after the application was withdrawn. After the theater of public design meetings and their claim of support of the majority of town council, the museum foundation never submitted a second design.
The newspaper’s editorial published Dec. 4 cites museum CEO Joe Daniels saying even immediate approval of the design wouldn’t change his board’s decision to look for a site elsewhere because they wanted millions of tourists, not the hundreds of thousands the feasibility study predicts here.
Mount Pleasant wants a museum. Our hopes are bolstered by several things: A 1999 act of Congress bestowing the term “National Medal of Honor Site” to Patriots Point and its current MOH museum; Mount Pleasant remains home to the Medal Of Honor Society; The state demanded its $5 million back from the departing foundation and is open to using it for the construction of the National Medal of Honor Museum in Mount Pleasant as originally planned.
Where I differ most with Mr. Buckley is his statement, “It’s just frustrating that Mount Pleasant seems more focused on what it doesn’t want than what it does.”
We were one of only 10 cities nationwide to receive the All-America City Award this year, and were just named by Money Magazine as the best place to live in South Carolina. In the All-America City competition, we competed against cities as diverse as Charlotte and Las Vegas from coast to coast. Our award citation mentions our outreach to citizens on issues of utmost importance, our protection of the environment and quality of life, and our citizens who organized the Unity Walk on the Ravenel Bridge in the wake of the Emmanuel Nine massacre.
We didn’t win this award by being focused on what we don’t like. As I’ve shown here, we are focused on much, much more.
Will Haynie is mayor of Mount Pleasant.