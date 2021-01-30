Mark Sanford: Trump's pardons aren't justice. They're dangerous.

Before we get too far into the new Biden administration, we need to talk for a moment about the dangers of former President Donald Trump’s pardons. We should all be aghast, and I say this as a conservative Republican.

Indeed, if you care about what the Founding Fathers created in checks and balances, if you care about the idea of an independent judicial system — or even in the simple idea of right and wrong — you should care deeply about what's occurred here.

President Trump has long lived by the notion of going “big” or going home, but the scale of what he's now done undermines, and is corrosive to, the very nature of justice and the justice system in the United States.

The presidential pardon was designed by the Founding Fathers to right a wrong. No system designed by man is perfect, and accordingly they built into ours a last-gap measure to right wrongs the a pardon. This president took that system and twisted it to do nothing more than reward people who have been loyal to him or to quiet those who might hurt him. Certainly a few legitimate pardons were thrown in, but they served as cover for his injustice of letting people escape from the legitimate workings of our justice system.

And this is poison.

Has poison entered our system before with injustice pardons? Absolutely. President Bill Clinton pardoned Marc Rich. It was raw cronyism and pay-to-play politics. It was wrong. And there have been other abuses as well, but nothing remotely on the scale of what unfolded with Trump.

If you look at the overwhelming majority of pardons in recent history, they were used as intended by the Founding Fathers in righting a wrong, or what that administration perceived as a wrong. In recent political history, there have been about 450 pardons per president. The Justice Department has a process to bring them forth, and through the Ford, Carter, Reagan and Clinton presidencies, there were a little more than 400 pardons per president.

The Bushes came in low at 77 and 200 pardons, respectively, and Barack Obama set new records at 1,927 pardons. But this was a matter of policy. There was no personal connection as Obama commuted sentences for a large number of nonviolent drug offenders. In many cases, they had served 15 years of a 20-year sentence, and he commuted the last 5 years of their sentence. One could have a long debate on the fairness of very different sentencing guidelines between crack and cocaine, but no one can debate that commuting the penalties that came with this difference is indeed based on policy.

Not so with Trump's pardons. He has set a strong precedent for nothing more than tribalism: I’ll cover for you if you cover for me. This makes a mockery of the process we have operated under for more than 200 years. It undermines the legitimacy of those who work as dedicated professionals in law enforcement, the courts and our judicial system. What exactly are they working on if every four years a new “king” can toss aside their thousands of hours of work and the process of laws in which they operate?

It also makes all of us who attempt to play by the rules suckers. Why don't we all do insider trading? Or if in elected office, why not use our campaign accounts as personal slush funds as a now-pardoned California congressman did? If those in favor with the “king'' can get away with it, why can't we?

At some level, it sends a signal to good people across our country that the way to success is not by working hard and playing by the rules, but by bowing before the “king.” Just do it, and then you too can be absolved of your sins and skip the consequences that might come to those who “stupidly” don't. Beholding to any officeholder is exactly what the Founding Fathers designed our entire system to guard against, but here we are.

What's at play goes to the core of what we try to teach our children about consequences and living by the rules. I'm not a lawyer, but I know at a gut level what occurred is not just. As a society, what we accept as right and wrong sadly defines right and wrong for society. Accordingly, we should all speak up on this before we bake into the cake of our republic the mistaken idea that the pardoning of the likes of Steve Bannon or Paul Manafort is justice.

Mark Sanford is a former governor of South Carolina and a former congressman.