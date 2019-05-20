A controversy recently erupted at the state House over a pro-life postcard I distributed on the desk of each representative. The postcard stated, “It is a twisted logic that would kill the unborn child for the misdeed of the parent.”
A better wording would have been, “It is a twisted logic that would kill the unborn child for the crime of the rapist.” I apologize for any hurt or confusion that the initial wording caused and I will strive to be more careful.
The postcard was not, however, a personal attack against a fellow legislator. It was designed prior to the Judiciary Committee hearing on the Heartbeat Act where the rape and incest exception was introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace. It was part of a series of three postcards I gave to every House member; I never singled out anyone.
Moreover, my 100% pro-life position against the rape and incest exception for abortion is well known and has never before been labeled a personal attack. Indeed, I would challenge any member of the House to name any situation where I have been disrespectful of another member in the past. I have always been vocal in defense of individual human rights, but I have always been diligent to speak with kindness.
I believe rape is a horrific crime that should have severe penalties, that a rapist is not a parent in any sense other than a strictly biological one, and that the victim should never be blamed.
My heart goes out to all women who have suffered the terrible crime of rape. My heart also goes out to the unborn human beings who cry for equal protection and have not received it.
This controversy is much bigger than a postcard. The question of human life is not about any individual person, any group, or any political party. It is a question of truth and it is a question of consistency. Will we defend all innocent human lives, or not?
That is why I am the sponsor of the Personhood Act, H.3920, and that is why I distributed pro-life postcards in the House. I am thankful for the work our House has done on a variety of bills, including the Heartbeat Act. But so far we have not passed a bill that actually protects all unborn persons, nor have we provided an effective and direct challenge to Roe v. Wade.
The Personhood Act will do just that for the following three reasons:
First, every child deserves to be protected. A baby’s life should be valued. His or her life matters. Our laws should not allow killing based on age or size or whether the victim is dependent on someone else for sustenance. How can we really allow actual living people to be destroyed due to the circumstances of their conception?
Second, if we allow for the killing of some, in principle we allow for the killing of all. There is no logical difference between killing an unborn child and killing an infant after they are born. The same holds true for a child conceived in rape. The Declaration of Independence proclaims an inalienable and individual right to life. If we deny this fundamental right to some people, we undermine it for all people. History proves this point.
Third, the personhood approach is the correct way to overturn Roe v. Wade. A major reason the Supreme Court ruled against the Texas abortion law in 1973 was because the argument by Texas that an unborn child was a person was inconsistent with exceptions in their own code of law. Only a bill that holds all life with equal value and declares all unborn children to be legal persons from conception will effectively challenge the fundamental flaws of Roe v. Wade.
I will continue to urge my colleagues to come together and defend every innocent unborn baby by passing the Personhood Act. By passing the bill, future generations will see that South Carolina took a leadership role and set an example for the rest of the nation to follow.
R. Josiah Magnuson represents District 38 in the S.C. House of Representatives.