I have been paddling Shem Creek for most of my life. In the past three decades, I’ve watched derelict pier heads guarding miles of rusty steel cable on the bank transform into brilliant, pedestrian-friendly boardwalks. I’ve encountered dolphins, turtles, manatees and generations of thousands of birds.
I’ve interpreted programming for the ben’yuhs, the come’yuhs and countless students in the waters that surround Crab Bank Island. This scene includes cargo ships passing with the Holy City’s steeple-studded skyline in the background and a thriving bird sanctuary in front of us.
“This is a place where industry and nature are not mutually exclusive. This is a place where one can thrive in unison with the other,” I would explain. “This is part of our Lowcountry culture.”
Crab Bank has been one of the most productive bird nesting areas in North America. It’s a world-class attribute to a world-class creek and a world-class community. Shem Creek is not complete without Crab Bank any more than my arm is complete without my hand. I have witnessed Crab Bank Island diminish to its current state where no birds can nest.
For more than a year I’ve been on the front lines of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rebuild Crab Bank. As the harbor deepening continues to allow even bigger ships and boost our state’s economy, some of the dredged material can be used to re-nourish and save our thriving bird sanctuary.
There is concern that re-nourishing Crab Bank will hinder the shrimping fleet by causing Shem Creek to fill in. I’ve seen Shem Creek dredged four times, about every 10 years. I understand from the Army Corps of Engineers that this is based on channel condition rather than a calendar date. It is an “as-needed” intervention.
The engineers at the Corps are among the smartest professionals I have ever met. They are the finest engineers on Earth dedicated to the service of the United States of America. They do not do things haphazardly and they are here to stay.
Will this re-nourishment accelerate siltation? Or will it act as a protective barrier causing the current rate of siltation to diminish? We do not know. We do know that both the Army Corps of Engineers and the town of Mount Pleasant are conducting studies to predict possible trends.
If we contend that the movement of sand should keep us from saving Crab Bank, we all lose. We must act now, while the half-billion-dollar harbor deepening equipment is on-site. This opportunity will not come again in this lifetime.
There is a long list of stakeholders in this discussion including the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, the Corps of Engineers, the State Ports Authority, the town of Mount Pleasant, the Save Shem Creek coalition, the S.C. Coastal Conservation League, the Wildlife Federation, the Audubon Society, the Coastal Expeditions Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, the S.C. Aquarium, Ducks Unlimited and concerned private citizens.
I have not seen such an impressive group since the ACE Basin task force of the late 1980s. That task force created a cooperative world conservation model of government organizations holding hands with non-government organizations and private citizens to defend a landscape and culture that is worth fighting for.
We have the same opportunity now to create a scalable world model of responsibility to wild habitat stewardship coexisting with industry, recreation and environmental education.
I’ve made phone calls, attended task force gatherings, donated time and money, and asked others to do the same. I’ve heard and considered opposition opinions and bowed my head with Chaplain Farmer at a Mount Pleasant Town Council meeting as he prayed for strength to find compromise and the courage to come together as a community and say, “Yes.”
My request is simple. Let us join together and raise the funds needed to restore Crab Bank. Let us set the example for our children and grandchildren that, when given the opportunity to protect precious habitat and otherwise defenseless creatures, we said, “Yes.”
After all, the birds are the ben’yuhs. It is all of us who are the come’yuhs.
To find out how you can help please go to coastalexpeditions.com.
Chris Crolley is the owner and operations manager of Coastal Expeditions Inc.