On Tuesday you will have an opportunity to improve the lives of the children of our state by voting “yes” on amendment No. 1. A “yes” vote for this amendment makes the Department of Education a Cabinet-level agency led by a professional superintendent of education, not a politician.
The importance of this amendment cannot be overstated. About 40 percent of the entire state budget is spent on K-12 education. In my view, providing the opportunity for a world-class education for every child in South Carolina is the second-most important function of government, second only to public safety. Additionally, education is the key to personal self-sufficiency and dignity, and is the foundation to a healthy and prosperous state.
I offer three reasons for voting “yes”: First, we will be able to hire the most qualified, competent person for the job. Second, it gives K-12 education a renewed priority among policy-makers. And third, to change an underperforming system, we must take some bold actions.
Currently, the only qualification for superintendent of education is to be a registered voter. A person with no education experience or training whatsoever could lead the most complex and challenging department in state government — he or she merely has to be elected. Playing this game of high-risk poker with our children’s futures is simply foolish. A “yes” vote will establish appropriate qualifications for the superintendent and put the burden on the governor to hire the best person available to lead our state’s education system. It will also give the governor the chance to fire a superintendent that does not work out.
Under our present structure the governor has no authority to lead, or responsibility for, the education system. Although gubernatorial candidates often talk about education, they have no power to carry out policy. Making the Education Department a Cabinet agency will make the governor directly responsible for the success or failure of our education system. This responsibility will bring a renewed focus and vigor to the effort to improve our system.
Over the last 20 years the taxpayers have dramatically increased funding to K-12 education and we currently spend an average of nearly $14,000 per child annually. That means we spend roughly $280,000 per year to educate 20 kindergarten students. We have reduced class sizes, invested in the best technology and, yet, our test scores remain near the bottom when compared to other states. If we are to ever break out of this cycle bold actions will be necessary.
An elected superintendent is subject to the same political pressures as any other politician, and such pressure usually leads to the status quo. A professional who is hired for a job suffers substantially less direct political pressure and is free to speak the truth, take bold steps, and build a better system for every student in South Carolina.
Greg Hembree is a state senator representing Horry and Dillon counties. He serves on the Senate Education Committee, and has served as chairman of the Senate K-12 Education Committee.