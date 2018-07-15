The summit meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin comes 70 years after Dwight Eisenhower led a United Nations appeal to feed hungry child war victims.
Trump and Putin should listen to Eisenhower’s message, because it’s still very relevant because of the millions of children who are today suffering from war and hunger.
General Eisenhower, in a July 1948 speech, said that children impacted by World War II were “searching for a garbage heap, in which they find all too little of any kind of sustenance that will keep them alive. Every man here who served with me in Europe has witnessed this with his own eyes.“
Ike pleaded that we must do everything we can to feed children. Eisenhower warned, “How can we expect children who are reduced almost to an animal-like level of existence, struggling each day for any kind of scrap that will keep them alive, how can we expect them to develop the ideas and the ideals that in the future will bring them to be apostles of peace?”
The post-WWII era saw a massive response to feeding children because leaders like Eisenhower spoke out.
We need the same generosity today because there are children right now in war-torn Syria desperate for food. As we speak, the UN World Food Program (WFP) is rushing aid to civilians displaced by intensified fighting in the ongoing civil war between the Assad-led government and rebel groups.
As WFP spokesperson Dina El Kassaby says not everyone can be reached with these life-saving supplies because of the violence. Children who cannot get this food will suffer from deadly malnutrition.
Both Trump and Putin should use whatever power they have to arrange a ceasefire in Syria, and allow the World Food Program and other relief agencies to bring life-saving supplies to all war victims.
The U.N. Refugee Agency director, Filippo Grandi, pleads, “I call on all parties to redouble efforts to cease hostilities, to allow humanitarian actors to deliver life-saving assistance, shelter and evacuate the wounded.”
The seven-year civil war has caused millions of Syrians to be displaced and without food and other basics. The neighboring countries of Jordan, Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq and others have taken in millions of Syrian refugees. Catholic Relief Services, Save the Children and other charities are doing everything they can to help these host countries take care of the refugees. It’s a massive undertaking that has no end in sight because the war continues.
Russia has backed the Syrian government, thus prolonging the conflict. They should use their influence to end it. There must be a political solution to stop the fighting and the humanitarian crisis. Trump and Putin must press for this resolution.
The two leaders must also work to alleviate the other war and hunger emergencies including the conflict in Yemen. Lives depend on it. The future of children depends on it. Peace depends on it.
As Eisenhower said when he became president in 1953, “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children.”
We must hope Trump and Putin can start at the summit by saving the hungry children in Syria and all the families who have been impacted by the brutal civil war.
William Lambers writes for History News Network.
U.N. World Food Program on the book Ending World Hunger.
He, the Hill and many other news outlets. He writes with Catholic Relief Services.