Whether in a federal courtroom or an Ivy League classroom, U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh assumes multiple roles. They all demand respect; in each, he sets the rules.
Yet the Yale-educated Harvard law professor, who has occupied the federal bench for more than 10 years, seemed to forget the basics of legal procedure and courtroom decorum during his Thursday testimony about an allegation of sexual assault from his teenage years.
Kavanaugh’s performance before the Senate Judiciary Committee was histrionic. He was frequently hostile and overly emotional, behaving in a manner he would likely not tolerate in his own courtroom. He also offered the committee evidence that, in a court of law, he would know to be inadmissible.
His behavior could be consistent with two scenarios, according to former U.S. attorney and Georgetown law professor Paul Butler: someone who is wrongly being prosecuted, or someone afraid of a truth-seeking process.
The difference is that Kavanaugh is a judge on a high federal court, a position that requires a nonpartisan temperament and respect for the judicial confirmation process.
“He feels defiant,” Butler told The Washington Post. “If the allegations are not true, then his career, his family, and his reputation have been irrevocably damaged. Anyone in his situation — that was not guilty — would feel outraged.”
But how you look at Kavanaugh’s evasiveness during the Senate Judiciary hearing will depend on whom you believe.
The committee has a constitutional responsibility to “advise and consent,” and when allegations of this nature are introduced, it must respond. Kavanaugh, familiar with the process, knows that.
The hearing, in which each senator had five minutes to speak, spout or inquire, was a passive response. But even that appeared to be too much for the judge to tolerate. “You have replaced advice and consent with search and destroy,” he barked at the Democrats on the panel during his opening remarks.
That defiance seemed to be a device to deflect substantive answers during the hearing. Kavanaugh interrupted and talked over senators and sometimes asked them questions. He also sat in stone-faced silence. He acted in a manner that might compel a judge to hold a witness in contempt of court.
An exemplary moment came when Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., questioned Kavanaugh about excessive drinking, asking if he had ever “blacked out” after consuming alcohol.
KAVANAUGH: “Have you?”
KLOBUCHAR: “Could you answer the question, judge?. .. Is that your answer?”
KAVANAUGH: “Yeah, and I’m curious if you have.”
KLOBUCHAR: “I have no drinking problem, judge.”
KAVANAUGH: “Yeah, nor do I.”
From the bench, Kavanaugh surely would have shut down the dialogue immediately.
“The fact that he’s up for a Supreme Court position means that his conduct is relevant, and we need to find out what happened,” said Butler.
Yet Kavanaugh had little tolerance for the process.
“As a federal judge, you always want the best evidence, don’t you?” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., asked Kavanaugh at the hearing.
As a presiding justice, Kavanaugh’s answer must be yes. Yet as the accused, that’s not what he said. Kavanaugh demurred when asked whether he would welcome an FBI investigation into the allegation, saying, “I welcome whatever the committee wants to do.”
He decried the suggestion that he take a polygraph, saying that “they’re not admissible in federal court because they’re not reliable” — even though he has in the past supported polygraphs as a valuable government tool.
He also offered affidavits in lieu of witness testimony, referring to them on at least four occasions. Yet he failed to mention, however, that the documents would also not be admissible in court.
His testimony was at times halting and his tears heartbreaking. Some of his points were valid and helpful: Kavanaugh does have a stellar record advocating for female attorneys and selecting law clerks from diverse backgrounds — 21 of his 25 clerks have been women, according to the National Law Journal.
Ultimately, Butler said, Kavanaugh seemed resentful that the senators were doing their job, revealing a partisan temperament unbecoming of a justice on the nation’s highest court.
Washington Post writer Deanna Paul spent six years as a New York City prosecutor.