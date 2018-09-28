What you want to do is destroy this guy’s life. This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics, and if you really wanted to know the truth you sure as hell wouldn’t have done what you did to this guy.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, to Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sept. 27
By R.L. SCHREADLEY
The special hearing Thursday for Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court had a particularly malodorous smell about it — a partisan smell, rank, like a rotting corpse that in life might have been the embodiment of Senate courtesy, honor, respect for truth and due process.
Lindsey Graham had it exactly right. Senate Democrats from the very beginning were determined to do whatever it took to deny confirmation. That, after all, was what Minority Leader Chuck Schumer promised months ago when the appointment was first announced — before any questions of Kavanaugh were asked by the committee, either in public or in private.
Only two witnesses were called Thursday — Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Kavanaugh. She gave sworn testimony that 36 years ago, when she was 15 and Kavanaugh was 17, he sexually assaulted her.
Dr. Ford says that she was pushed down on a bed, groped, had a hand placed over her mouth when she tried to scream, and that an attempt was made to remove her clothing. Kavanaugh did it, she said.
She says she was saved when a second boy in the room, Mark Judge, jumped on the bed, sending all three of them to the floor, thus enabling her to escape. Judge has given the committee a sworn statement that he has no knowledge of what Dr. Ford said happened.
At the hearing, she told her story passionately, emotionally and, most importantly, convincingly. She offered no corroborating evidence that what she says is true. She says she has no memory of where or precisely when the assault happened, only that it was at a party, near a country club. She doesn’t remember how she got to the house where it happened, or how she got home afterward. No reports were made to the police. No charges filed. All of those she remembers by name as being at the party either deny any knowledge of what she says happened, or that they were ever present at any such party.
Did Christine Blasey Ford make a false sworn statement before the committee? If so, that’s a felony. But it’s a bit more complicated than that. I think it’s quite possible that something happened to her 36 years ago, that she believes the story she told, even her “100 percent” certainty that Kavanaugh was the one who attacked her. The absence of corroborating evidence, however, casts doubt on its actual, rather than her believed, truthfulness.
What is not doubtful at all is the shameful handling of Dr. Ford’s letter by at least some Judiciary Committee Democrats. Ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein sat on the letter for six weeks before informing the committee of its existence, after the formal confirmation hearings had ended and virtually on the eve of the committee’s vote to confirm.
Though Ford explicitly asked that her name be kept confidential, it was leaked to the media – likely by Feinstein herself or by a member of her staff. At her questioning Thursday, Ford confirmed she had never rescinded her request to keep her name private. Once outed, she agreed to be interviewed by The Washington Post. A lengthy article in the Post followed and was picked up by media outlets across the country.
Since then, two more women have come forward with accusations against Kavanaugh. No doubt if Democrats need more, more will come forward. That’s the way the game is being played. The reason? To delay a vote until after the November mid-term elections.
When Judge Kavanaugh took his turn at Thursday’s hearing, there were tears and blood in his eyes. If there is still a chance for his confirmation by the full Senate, his presentation (and Lindsey Graham’s fiery outburst) will have turned things around when things looked bleakest.
R.L. Schreadley is a former Post and Courier executive editor.