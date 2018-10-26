In the four decades I served as mayor of Charleston, there was a touchstone I returned to again and again: my search to better understand who we are as people, what gives us our purpose, and what makes us unique.
We’re Lowcountry people, we live close by the sea. It nourishes and inspires us, threatens us with its force, and imbues us with wonder and awe for the natural world. We value our history by honoring our forebears, studying our achievements and aspiring to learn the lessons of our past. And we’re a people of many faiths, but one spirit, gathering strength from our core beliefs and coming together to build a single, strong community from the traditions and values we share.
Only by truly knowing who we are can a leader form a vision of what we can accomplish together, align the resources needed to advance that vision, and sustain real progress that improves our lives one generation down to the next.
That’s the kind of leadership, from every community, that has helped our region become such an attractive place to live, raise families and build businesses. It’s the kind of positive leadership I believe best serves us at every level of government. And it’s the kind of leadership we have the chance to send to Congress, by electing Joe Cunningham.
Joe is one of us. He knows our people, and he knows who we are.
He swims, fishes and dives in the waters off our coasts, and he’ll fight to defend them against the hazards of offshore drilling. He’s lived through storms that tested our mettle, and he respects the science of a changing world enough to act to protect our future. He’s spent time in our fertile forests and fields, and he’ll stand up for the wildlife we cherish.
Joe has devoted his career to our constitutional system and rule of law. As an attorney and serving in the prosecutor’s office, he’s used our courts to enforce the laws of the land and hold offenders to account. He’s stood up for fairness and justice. And he’ll work to ensure that all our people get a decent shot to pursue their dreams.
Most important of all, Joe understands the spirit of community that guides us, here in Charleston and across the country. It’s a spirit that transcends political party, leads us to higher ground and helps us all to play to our strengths.
Too many of our politicians today see holding office as an end in itself, as if our democracy served no higher cause than to empower a political party or secure an election win for those who brook no compromise and seek no consensus among those on the other side.
That’s not, in my experience, how anything gets done. It’s not how our democracy was designed to work.
Democracy serves a higher good. It serves we, the people — all of us — bringing disparate voices together to help shape the decisions and actions our government takes on behalf of what’s best for the whole.
Joe’s opponent has cast the race for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District as a contest between good and evil. That kind of talk can only divide us, take us further from the interests that connect us, and set us one against another in a bitter cycle of political bickering and blame.
Joe is committed to rising above the partisan fray, to listening to all our voices, to reaching out to all our people, regardless of party, and to searching for solutions grounded in a common vision of all we can achieve when we work together. That’s the kind of leadership that creates the opportunity for progress that carries us forward.
On this Election Day, Nov. 6, I hope we’ll come together across the Lowcountry and make our voices heard, not in a wave that’s blue or red, but in a great tide of red, white and blue, with the force of a people united in the purpose, values and spirit we share.
Joseph P. Riley Jr. served as mayor of Charleston from 1975 to 2016 and is a distinguished chair of government and public policy studies at The Citadel.