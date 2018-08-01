In a recent speech, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions criticized America’s “supposedly educational institutions” for failing to protect debate and discussion and for “arbitrary and capricious restrictions on free speech” on college campuses.
With respect, I believe Attorney General Sessions is wrong. American universities, including my own, are far from perfect. But, on the vast majority of university campuses, freedom of thought and speech is alive and well, and speech is not unreasonably restricted. It is at universities – not in their own families, or at their houses of worship, or in their choice of entertainment — that Americans are most likely to confront uncomfortable ideas and have their beliefs challenged.
In explaining his position, Attorney General Sessions makes reference to a handful of universities where protesters interfered or threatened to interfere with campus speakers. I agree that, in some of those cases, students behaved uncivilly and did not allow others to speak. It appears that campus officials were indecisive in some of those cases or did not properly defend the values of their own institutions.
What the attorney general does not mention, however, is that, for some of these same cases, the students who interfered with campus presentations were sanctioned for violating student codes of conduct.
As stated in the code of conduct at the College of Charleston, for example, students violate the code if they participate “in a campus demonstration, … riot or activity” that “infringes on the rights of other members of the College community” or disrupts normal campus activities.
Our position is clear. Free speech can be uncomfortable. People might be offended or upset by a controversial speaker. But disrupting a speech because you believe you won’t like its content is not acceptable.
When you consider the hundreds of universities in America and the thousands of speeches given each year on college campuses, the tiny number of cases cited by the attorney general simply do not support his claim that “far too many schools are complicit in this effort to prevent genuine debate.” While a few national organizations believe the conduct policies adopted by some universities could be better at protecting free speech, actual examples of interference with free speech are rare.
As a chief academic officer and professor, and as a former college debater and debate coach, I take debate and discussion seriously. As I have told both conservative and liberal students over the years, I want to make sure they have the right and ability to speak up and speak out. For example, student groups, when they perceive that different perspectives are needed on campus, are able to invite speakers who will represent new points of view.
The solution, if our universities do not represent the range of viewpoints on any topic, is more speech, not any attempt to control or limit speech. I believe the vast majority of college presidents and provosts share this core belief about the role ideas must play in university life and in a democratic society.
Of course, we will occasionally have to consider the handful of cases where strong feelings and large crowds might create a threat to public safety. In those cases, some regulation of the time and place for the speaker will be necessary. But such restrictions will continue to be rare.
My own university has both conservative and liberal students who speak out thoughtfully about a range of issues. These diverse students create the possibilities for a rich and respectful debate on the issues of our time, whether inside or outside the classroom.
The students I have known are not, as the attorney general maintained, “a generation of sanctimonious, sensitive, supercilious snowflakes.” By and large, our students can disagree without being disagreeable. They are tough but fair. They are skeptical and critical at times, yes, but they are open to different points of view. And, as Charlestonians, they are almost always polite.
Brian McGee is provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and a professor of communication at the College of Charleston.