It was a great honor to participate in the recent groundbreaking for Charleston’s International African American Museum. It was a day 20 years in the making. I must admit that there were times during those early days when, as founding chairman of the steering committee, I was not so sure that we would get to where we needed to go.
When we began the process, there were those who felt the museum’s primary focus should be on Charleston’s role as the entry point through which thousands of enslaved Africans arrived on American soil. Others, I among them, argued that although it may be true that roughly half of enslaved Africans entered this country through Charleston Harbor, that was only the beginning of an inauspicious experience. To do justice to that horrific beginning, IAAM has to tell the whole story.
If this museum were to only tell stories of slavery, then the life and legacy of my dear friend, the late Elijah Cummings, who was being funeralized on the same day and hour of our groundbreaking, would not be told. Congressman Cummings was a son of sharecroppers in Clarendon County who moved north to Baltimore in search of a better life. His family descended from Scippio Rhame, a slave who worked the same land as Cummings’ parents until he was freed by Abraham Lincoln’s 2nd Emancipation Proclamation.
If this museum were to end its narrative at Scippio Rhame’s experiences, it would not get to the story of how his great-great-grandson overcame being underestimated as a child and placed in special education classes but graduated college Phi Beta Kappa. And how he became an accomplished lawyer and the powerful chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Oversight and Reform Committee. On the day before IAAM’s groundbreaking, Elijah Cummings became the first African American to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. Now let me hasten to inform, Rosa Parks did not lie in state; she lay in repose.
If this museum were to only tell the story of slavery, then the story of Robert Smalls would not be adequately treated. I maintain that Robert Smalls was the most consequential South Carolinian who ever lived, irrespective of the color of his skin. He was born a slave. At the age of 12, he was contracted to work at Charleston Harbor, where he worked on the CSS Planter during the Civil War.
But while earning slave wages, which went to his master, and being underestimated as a person, he studied the currents of the harbor, learned the meanings of the ship’s whistles and observed the movements and habits of the ship’s crew. And one night when the crew left the ship to go frolicking in Charleston, Smalls absconded the Planter, picked up his family and friends, and successfully sailed them through various checkpoints to freedom by providing the right whistle signals at the right times.
Once free, Robert Smalls visited with, and was commissioned by, President Lincoln to recruit up to 40,000 blacks to fight for their freedom in the Civil War. After the war, Smalls served 10 remarkable years in the South Carolina Legislature and 10 consequential years in Congress. He was present at two State Constitutional Conventions: one in 1868 that granted him his rights as an American citizen, and another in 1895 that took away those rights.
These are important American stories. They are narratives that are rooted in the institution of slavery but blossomed into consequential American stories that need to be told. IAAM must tell the whole story of African American experiences from their homeland, through the Middle Passage to America’s shores. We cannot change our history, but we can affect what comes next. The International African American Museum is vital to helping us learn valuable lessons from a very difficult past, and provide its visitors with uplifting experiences that will help create a better future.
U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn represents South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District.