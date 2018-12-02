With the spirit of giving resting upon us during this holiday season, there is no better public gift you can give than providing flu vaccinations for yourself and your family.
The annual flu vaccine is the single best way to protect yourself and your loved ones, and although we are already two months into the flu season, it is not too late to get vaccinated.
This is about more than avoiding the flu so you won’t be forced to miss the annual Christmas party. The flu can cause hospitalization or even death. Each flu season is unique; the timing of the peak activity and how severe a season will be are hard to predict, making it very important to protect yourself against flu as early as possible.
Last year’s flu season was one of the worst we’ve seen in recent years, with a high number of deaths and hospitalizations here in South Carolina and across the nation. It is important to get vaccinated now, before any significant spread of the flu virus begins in our community.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and DHEC recommend that everyone older than 6 months get a yearly flu vaccine.
Even if you don’t have a regular health care provider, the vaccine is available in many settings. In addition to DHEC clinics, many local providers — including doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, college health centers, schools and workplaces — now offer flu vaccines. Find the facility that works best for you.
Some people are more likely to get serious complications from the flu, such as pneumonia or inflammation of the heart or brain. This includes infants and young children, older adults, pregnant women and anyone with chronic medical conditions like asthma, heart or lung disease and diabetes. Making sure that you, and those in these vulnerable groups, are vaccinated will provide much needed protection.
There are significant benefits to getting the flu vaccine:
- It gives your body the ability to fight the flu if you are exposed to someone who is ill.
- It is effective in protecting against several different strains of the flu that circulate each season.
- It offers lasting protection against the flu for at least six to eight months.
- It is the only protection shown to reduce hospitalization and deaths caused by the flu.
In addition to receiving an annual flu vaccine, take other preventive measures, such as avoiding people who are sick and staying home from work, school and other places if you are sick. Also, cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and wash your hands often and thoroughly.
Other habits that can help you stay healthy year round include getting plenty of exercise and sleep, managing your stress, drinking water and eating nutritious foods.
But we can’t overlook the critical role immunizations play in protecting children, families and communities by preventing and reducing the spread of infectious diseases.
Whether it’s getting young children vaccinated against diseases such as whooping cough and measles, ensuring teens are protected against conditions such as HPV, or making sure those in your circle get vaccinated against the flu, immunizations help us stay healthy.
So, don’t forget your flu shot. The protection it will provide for you and others around you will be one of the best gifts you will give this holiday season.
Dr. Linda Bell is director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control and State Epidemiologist at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. For more information about the flu and to find a clinic near you visit www.scdhec.gov/flu.