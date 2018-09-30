George W. Bush was chosen president by the vote of one Supreme Court justice; same-sex marriage became a right by one justice’s vote; abortion stays alive, barely, by one 5-4 vote after another. Is this any way to run a country?
The list could go on and on, and it will go on and on, with more 5-4 votes inevitable. And it goes both ways. A single vote saved Obamacare, twice, but one vote also threw out the Voting Rights Act.
So what about getting rid of 5-4 votes by getting rid of the ninth, tie-breaking justice?
Of course, this sounds like a tongue-in-cheek suggestion, or even a lamebrain idea, but if we think about it, the idea could grow on us.
There is no magic number of justices on the Supreme Court, and no rule in the Constitution. The first Supreme Court had six justices. Over the next century, the number went to 5, then 7, then 9, then 10, back to 9 again, and that’s where it has stayed.
So why not 8? The country didn’t fall apart when the high court was stuck at eight justices in 2016-17, and it won’t fall apart if it stays at eight justices now.
We could even take some of the politics out of it by just deciding now that at some future date, say, six years from now, the next justice to retire — whoever it is — would not be replaced.
Democratic decisions
What would this do? It could make our democratic and political process a lot healthier. When the Constitution was drafted, the Supreme Court was called “the least dangerous branch,” and it was expected to have little influence compared to Congress and the president. Over the years, the court’s role has mushroomed. Sometimes that is useful and important; without the Supreme Court, we might still have segregated schools or very little free speech. But the school segregation cases and most of the free speech cases were decided by wide margins on the court, not 5-4.
Increasingly, we have simply abandoned the effort to work together. Instead, we have shifted major issues to the court, issues that we should be hashing out among the people of these United States — all the people.
Running to the courts is not the healthiest form of democracy. It is even more unhealthy if these earthshaking issues are decided not just by the courts but by one man or woman on one court. And often, that is a justice who was appointed a quarter-century ago.
Pressure on lawmakers
If the Supreme Court had an even number of justices, people would have to work harder to find solutions, and if it took some compromising, well, wouldn’t that be a welcome novelty? There would be no Supreme Court decision unless the justices themselves could compromise, and if the court kept deadlocking, we might take our political business elsewhere, and we might even succeed in making our political representatives truly accountable to the voters for a change.
If a case came to the court and ended up in a tie vote, the lower court rulings would stand, meaning there might be different rules in different parts of the country, or in different states.
Typically, one rule would become dominant and spread over most of the land. That’s one reason we have states, so we can experiment until we get it right.
The Supreme Court could still decide cases, but only with a real majority. If the court were split evenly between liberals and conservatives, as it is today, there wouldn’t be a Supreme Court decision at all unless it commanded the votes of at least one justice from each side. And when it came to our fundamental rights, I still have faith that the Supreme Court would muster a solid majority to protect those rights.
Of course, ties are frustrating, which is why we have extra innings and sudden-death playoffs. But our society is not just a game. If we stopped pretending that one justice can be a national tie-breaker on the most crucial issues in our society, our democracy might work better.
So how about one or two cheers for tie votes?
Armand Derfner is a Charleston attorney with a longtime background in civil rights law.