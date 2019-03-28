One morning about three weeks ago, at 5:45 a.m., the robocallers came for me. My cellphone rang. And rang. It hasn’t stopped.
The calls claim to come from all over the world. Sometimes they ring once and stop. Sometimes twice. Rarely more than that. If I answer, I am sometimes told I owe money to the Internal Revenue Service, but more often, I hear gibberish, noises that sound vaguely French.
Sometimes the calls are from Belarus. Or Slovenia. Or Uganda. Last week, an “unknown caller” got me twice while I was on another line talking to experts on robocalls. The next day, 14 calls by 10 a.m. — this time from Morocco.
When I told my hairdresser about all this, she told me about a client who received 45 robocalls between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. one day last week. YouMail, a voice-mail provider that also offers a blocking service, says Americans will receive somewhere between 60 billion and 75 billion such calls this year — double the amount we received just two years ago.
The Do Not Call Registry was supposed to solve such problems. And it did — for a time. But within less than 10 years of the law’s passage in 2003, technological advances allowed scammers to place thousands upon thousands of calls from abroad for mere pennies (if that), rendering the list, well, not quite obsolete, but certainly less than helpful.
And there’s another problem, as well. It’s the calls that are legal — calls that are separate from spam calls. Debt collectors, in particular, like to place automated calls to people they believe owe them money. When the Federal Communications Commission issued a rule during the Obama administration that put further restraints on its ability to do that, ACA International — the lobbying arm of the debt-collection industry — took them to court and got it overturned last year.
The Trump-era FCC doesn’t appear to be in a hurry to issue new regulations such as one demanding that telecommunications companies implement more robust anti-spoofing technology, which could help alleviate the spam calls. Instead, the FCC is simply asking the phone companies to help consumers out, pretty please.
This leaves consumers in a not-great position. It also brings me back to those calls from abroad. What are they?
Experts tell me the calls we’re receiving are a combination of different scams, and they might not all be coming from outside the country. There are out and out criminals, trying to scare you into thinking you owe the IRS money, or convince you that you’ve won some incredible prize as long as you wire money from your bank account right now!!!
My faux-French call? Alex Quilici, the chief executive of YouMail, tells me that these calls sound like something called the wangiri scam. They are designed to make us call the number back — and that number is a premium one that the caller will be charged a high cost for calling.
So now you are wondering, why can’t Congress step in? Surely, we can’t let something as ridiculous as robocalls defeat us. Well, there is legislation. In the House, Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., reintroduced his Stopping Bad Robocalls Act, while in the Senate, there is a bipartisan bill from Sens. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and John Thune, R-S.D. The bills are different in their particulars, but they both require phone companies to authenticate the origins of the calls they put through to us. That technology is in existence — at least in part.
But bills don’t just need to be introduced. They need to be passed. In the meantime, phone companies need to be pressured to respond more urgently. As for ACA International, the debt-collection lobby, it says it has “serious problems” with Pallone’s bill and isn’t taking a position on the Senate initiative except to say that it has “urged the Senators to make distinctions between illegal actors and legitimate callers.”
So maybe something will happen. Or maybe not. But for now, my phone and yours will keep ringing. And ringing. And ringing ...
Helaine Olen is a columnist with The Washington Post.