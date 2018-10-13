President Trump has discussed voting fraud quite a bit. It is a popular concern among some Republicans fearful that undocumented immigrants are voting illegally — and for Democrats. But if you talk to many black Americans, their biggest concerns when it comes to voting are fears about the erosion of voting rights — something that was discussed often after Brett M. Kavanaugh was nominated to the Supreme Court.
Those fears may be validated in Georgia, where a tight governor’s race is pitting the current Republican secretary of state, Brian Kemp, against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who would be the first black woman to govern a state in American history.
The Associated Press reported Monday that Kemp is holding 53,000 registration applications because they were flagged by the state’s “exact match” system. The state legislature, which the Republicans control, introduced the system last year to make the process for validating registrations stricter and to curtail voter fraud, which is not a significant problem in Georgia or anywhere else in the United States.
For example, the “exact match” system would put someone named Beyoncé Knowles-Carter on the “pending” registration list if her voting application said Beyoncé Knowles Carter. Of those 53,000 applications being held by Kemp, 70 percent of them belong to black voters.
Although many black voters are upset with Kemp specifically, no evidence has emerged that the GOP candidate is intentionally trying to block black voters from voting for his opponent. But there is proof that “exact match” systems disproportionately affect voters who have low incomes and are more willing to vote for Democrats.
Abrams’ camp isn’t hesitating to directly implicate Kemp and his motivations.
“As he has done for years, Brian Kemp is maliciously wielding the power of his office to suppress the vote for political gain and silence the voices of thousands of eligible voters — the majority of them people of color,” said Abigail Collazo, Abrams’ director of strategic communications.
But Kemp denies that those on the pending list will not be able to vote in the election. According to state law, if people on the “pending” list bring their I.D. with them to the polls, they can still vote.
However, black voters still seem concerned about being left out of the political process — an issue that has become of increasing concern in recent years.
There has been much conversation about whether black voters will turn out during the midterm elections, because black voters are historically much less likely to vote in years when it is not a presidential election. However, this situation gets to another reason many black Americans may be less enthusiastic about voting: a belief that systems are being put in place to keep black Americans from expressing a relatively recently acquired fundamental right that so many older Americans fought for.
Eugene Scott is a columnist with The Washington Post.