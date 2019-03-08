The statesman throws his shoulders back, and straightens out his tie,
And says, “My friends, unless it rains, the weather will be dry.”
And when this thought into our brains has percolated through,
We common people nod our heads and loudly cry,“How true!”
– Walt Mason (1862-1939)
There are not many people in this world who truly understand climate and the weather. Of the relatively few who do, I wager none of them are in Congress.
To be elected to that august body is less dependent than ever on one’s understanding of anything useful. Being able to lie convincingly is much more important to furthering a political career than any wealth of acquired knowledge or presumed competence. This doubtless accounts for there having been, since Founding Father days, such a plethora of lawyers in both the U.S. House and Senate. It goes with the territory.
Be that as it may, it is not only lawyers who are adept at lying. President Donald Trump, who is not a lawyer, has been accused by his critics for telling 8,000 lies. Think of that -- eight thousand! That’s more than 10 every day, 24/7, halfway through his first term in office.
How did anyone come up with a figure like 8,000? Is there an office somewhere in Washington that keeps count of things like this? What about lies Congress tells? Are they counted too? Should someone file a Freedom of Information request to find this out?
It’s well known that if a lie is told often enough, it eventually becomes gospel truth. And that gets me back to weather and climate change.
Let me say up front that I am not an expert on climate and the weather. I’m not an expert at anything. I have, however, seen a lot of climate change and a lot of strange weather in my time.
I’ve seen fence-post-high snow in rural Pennsylvania, and walked though it to get to school. (There was no such thing as "snow days" then.) I’ve weathered a hurricane on a ship at sea. I’ve lived through Hugo, the only time Charleston Harbor got into the house I’ve lived in for almost 47 years. I carried flood insurance then and I carry it now. Needless to say, it’s a lot more expensive now. But then, so is everything else. (I think this has something to do with our $22 trillion public debt and erosion of the dollar’s purchasing power.)
I’m not a climate change denier. I accept the fact that something a bit weird with the climate is happening right here in Charleston. My azaleas bloomed weeks earlier this year than they ordinarily do. My roses, too. As I write this, we’re only two weeks away from spring, and tonight I’m going to have to put an extra blanket on the bed. (I turn the heat off at night to spite SCE&G.)
I’m skeptical when activists attribute climate change almost exclusively to human behavior (e.g., burning fossil fuels to warm and cool our homes, power our cars and airplanes and riding mowers, etc.).
Climate change has occurred, to one degree or another, ever since this bit of molten rock we call Earth first cooled enough to support life. That’s just a fact, as most geologists and meteorologists, and those of us with long memories, will affirm. I think it is primarily caused by variations in solar, rather than human, activity. I think our future in Charleston, our little Brigadoon by the sea, will be more determined by that than any conceivable changes a Green New Deal will ever bring about.
R.L. Schreadley is a former Post and Courier executive editor.