With the midterm elections less than a week away, President Donald Trump is quite reasonably focused on bringing victory to his party. After all, if Democrats manage to take the House or the Senate it would have a transformative effect on his presidency, not just stopping whatever conservative legislation he might undertake but opening him up to a kind of accountability and oversight he would find extremely unpleasant.
But he’s not just holding rallies, as The Post’s Ashley Parker and Philip Rucker report: “Trump in recent days has made aggressive moves aimed at pushing policies that could boost Republicans next week — deploying thousands of troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in the largest such operation since the Mexican Revolution, floating the idea of ending birthright citizenship and warning he intends to halt the caravan of Central American migrants.
“The president has also moved to lower Medicare drug prices and suggested the idea of a 10 percent tax cut for the middle class, sending administration and congressional officials scrambling to assemble a new tax policy.
“The cumulative acts reflect the extent to which Trump has transformed parts of the federal bureaucracy into a factory of threats, directives and actions — an outgrowth of a campaign strategy which the president and his political advisers settled on as their best chance to hold the Republican congressional majorities.”
That’s what he’s up to now, when the threat is a Democratic Congress that would make his presidency more difficult. Now consider what will happen two years from now, when the threat is the end of his presidency. What’s he going to do then?
If we take a close look at what Trump is up to now, we see that while every one of the ideas he has floated in the last couple of weeks has the purpose of seizing control of the news media’s attention, they come in a variety of forms.
The first is a proposal that Trump likely devises not long before he speaks it aloud, and which not even anyone who works for him seems to have known about before he brought it up. The 10 percent middle class tax cut falls into this category.
The proposal to end birthright citizenship is the second kind of proposal, one that has been circulating in right-wing crackpot circles for some time and which Trump finds appealing, and which he unveils right at the end of the campaign in an attempt to stir up his most ardent supporters.
The third kind of proposal is one that, unlike the first two, produces an immediate and substantial policy response, mobilizing the government to do Trump’s bidding. Sending 5,200 troops to the border to confront a “caravan” of migrants currently in southern Mexico is an example of this type of proposal.
It’s also important to understand just how far away they are. Right now the caravan is nearly 1,000 miles from the closest port of entry, if they head to the area around Brownsville, Texas.
All of which is to say that Trump is trying to create a phony sense of immediate crisis to convince his supporters to turn out to vote, and mobilizing the resources of the government to that political end. Which is exactly what he’s going to do two years from now. While it isn’t uncommon for presidents to roll out appealing initiatives in their fourth year to build a case for their re-election, with Trump it will likely be driven by alarm that increases as the election approaches.
What will he do? It’s hard to tell this far in advance, but we’ve seen over and over that Trump believes playing to his base — and making them as angry and fearful as possible — is the only way for him to win. It will have to be big and dramatic, in a way that’s impossible for voters to ignore. It will probably be profoundly anti-democratic, in a way guaranteed to generate outrage not just from Democrats but from the media and anyone else Trump can characterize as the “elite.”
Right now, Trump is afraid, as he should be, of losing one or both houses of Congress. But when his own job is on the line, that fear will be multiplied tenfold as he confronts the possibility that he’ll be forever remembered as the thing he hates most: a loser. We don’t know what he’ll do, but we know it will be ugly.
Paul Waldman is a columnist with The Washington Post.