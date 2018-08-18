The math is pretty simple. A 20-mile commute from Summerville to downtown Charleston takes 20 minutes traveling at an average speed of 60 miles per hour.
But if anyone has ever managed that mythical feat, it’s news to me.
So why does a 20-minute commute from Summerville seem like such an absurd fantasy? Because a 60 mph average speed is almost impossible to achieve in an urban environment even in the best conditions, much less at rush hour.
Add in a rapidly growing population, poor municipal planning, a lack of serious mass transit and an absurd road design philosophy that funnels thousands of cars onto a single freeway and it’s a recipe for disaster.
None of this is shocking to anyone who lives in Summerville, of course, or anyone else who commutes eastward on I-26 in the mornings and westward in the evenings. It’s a daily ordeal. And it’s only going to get worse.
The state Department of Transportation is well aware of that. DOT officials held meetings in North Charleston last week to come up with some outside-the-box plans for relieving traffic on I-26 from Highway 27 — near Ridgeville — all the way down to the Charleston peninsula, a roughly 33-mile stretch.
There’s nothing wrong with a little brainstorming. But I’m not at all optimistic that the proposed solutions would have any dramatic impact.
We could try carpool lanes, for example. But carpool lanes don’t so much resolve traffic problems as they shift it back and forth between people who drive alone and people who don’t. After all, the more people use the carpool lane, the less of a perk it becomes.
At least there would be fewer cars on the road. But unless tens of thousands of people decide to partner up each day, it wouldn’t be a very noticeable shift.
We could try toll lanes too. At least it would raise some money to help pay for road maintenance. But a toll lane stratifies traffic by ability to pay. That’s not very egalitarian, particularly considering that lower-income residents of the region are disproportionately pushed to the urban fringe by out-of-control housing prices.
We could lengthen on- and off-ramps or make some other tweaks to the road design to try to smooth out traffic flow. But physical changes to the road would be expensive and disruptive, and the benefits would probably be marginal.
One DOT proposal might actually work. And it doesn’t require a single dollar of public money. People could shift their commuting schedules or work weeks to avoid peak traffic hours.
Working from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. instead of 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., for example, could help many people commuting on I-26 save a lot of time that would otherwise be spent in traffic. Surely more employers could offer that kind of flexibility.
But drivers need to keep in mind that, with any of these solutions, we’re talking about shaving a few minutes off of the average commute, at best.
That’s because congestion is going to remain a fact of life in the Charleston area for the foreseeable future. The region has built out in a way that mandates car usage over distances so vast that commuting on foot or by bicycle is unthinkable for many residents.
It’s just not physically or fiscally possible to build enough asphalt for hundreds of thousands of commuters to drive lengthy distances every day without getting stuck in traffic.
So we have two choices.
We can continue to build car-dependent communities that stretch farther and farther away from the urban core, and accept the inevitable congestion that results, while making marginal improvements along the way at tremendous cost with minimal benefit.
Or we can rethink and retrofit our neighborhoods so that people don’t need a car every single time they leave the house.
We can acknowledge that a 20- or 30-mile commute is an inherently frustrating endeavor and rethink development patterns so that people can live closer to where they work.
We can get bus rapid transit built so that bus riders zip past clogged roads rather than sit in traffic with everyone else.
Of course, some people simply prefer the way we’ve done things for the last several decades. They want that big house with the big yard on the cul-de-sac way out in the suburbs. They don’t mind driving everywhere.
There’s nothing inherently wrong with that choice. But like all choices, it has consequences. And one of those consequences is sitting in traffic. There’s no practical way around it.
Upgrading I-26 is like taking aspirin during a heart attack. It might buy enough time to get to the emergency room. But to really unclog congestion, we’re going to need major surgery and a lifestyle change.
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer with The Post and Courier.