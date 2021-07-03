Hsu: It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see why our nation is great

In a time when negativity permeates our discourse, this Fourth of July provides a moment for reflection, perspective and appreciation.
As an immigrant, I’ve never been more grateful to be a citizen of this country. Here’s why:
I was born in China in the 1950s. For those unfamiliar with Chinese history, this period represented a major cultural shift, to say the least, as the Communist Party, under Mao Zedong, took control and reshaped society. Like many other teens, I was separated from my family and forced to work in the countryside, where I eventually was able to teach myself English, relying on borrowed math and physics textbooks, children’s stories and American novels.
When I was of college age, I came to the United States to study aeronautical engineering in graduate school at Georgia Tech. I had dreamed of America throughout my teens because I believed this country represented a sense of possibility that I did not feel in my own circumstances.
The words describing American freedom, written and spoken by Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr., are not abstract concepts to me: Freedom in America is something tangible and real. To my young mind, America became an all-consuming goal — as it is and has been for so many around the world who hunger for liberty and a sense of control in their lives.
I am one of the lucky few who can say that America is my home. Since coming to this great country on Nov. 15, 1980 (my personal Independence Day), I have been blessed with a successful academic and professional career, in both the private and public sectors; found and married the love of my life; and have had four wonderful daughters. I just welcomed my first grandchild last year. The American dream, for me, is very real. And in my career in higher education, I have the distinct honor and privilege to work, advocate for and help others achieve their own interpretation of the American dream.
Yes, I consider myself incredibly lucky. I use “lucky” intentionally. As a lover of mathematics, I point out that only about 4% of the world’s population lives in the United States. Therefore, 96% of the world’s people — except for those in a few European democracies — don’t get to enjoy the vast array of privileges and rights that we do.
With privilege, of course, comes responsibility — to us and to our fellow citizens — to ensure equal opportunity and social justice for all. These are promises we make as citizens and as living models of democracy to the larger world. As we build upon these foundational aspirations, we should always be mindful of what binds us together: our love for this country and the opportunities it provides.
You have probably heard and read many times by now that we, as a nation, are at an inflection point in history. For the pessimist, that spells doom; for the optimist, it promises opportunity. Technically, an inflection point is the place on a curve where a change in direction or trend occurs. I would argue that every day is a potential inflection point, both personally and as a country, and, therefore, it is not to be feared. In my admittedly optimistic perspective, our inflection point directs us upward, not downward.
As we emerge from the pain of the pandemic, I see light in previously dark places. I see advocacy and new alliances as at no other time in my American experience. The unmasking of post-pandemic America offers an apt metaphor for a nation freshly awakened to empathy and a greater understanding of others’ challenges. In addressing the sins of our nation’s past, we’re doing some of the hardest work of citizenship right now. This should be a source of pride as we celebrate and commemorate our independence from tyranny and domination.
I may have studied jet propulsion, but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that we repair the past by doing something different in the present to improve our chances for a better future. So let’s use this inflection point right now to keep things moving in the positive. In the simplest terms, flying requires upward motion, not downward. And our country can fly only as high as our collective spirits inspire us.
So please allow a relative newcomer to wish you a happy Fourth of July. And thanks to the United States for allowing me — this hopeful kid from China — a chance to follow my American dream and become a citizen of the greatest country on Earth.
Andrew Hsu is the president of the College of Charleston.