By GEORGE P. SHULTZ
and PEDRO ASPE
T he highly publicized progress by about 5,000 migrants from Central America underlines a persistent trend. The reason for the trend is obvious. Economic conditions in Central America are grim, and many young people there have poor prospects. The countries these migrants are fleeing are also plagued by violence.
Net migration of Mexicans has been negative in recent years, but the number of immigrants from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras rose by 25 percent from 2007 to 2015, according to the Pew Research Center. The demographic picture suggests that migration is going to continue in the medium term: While fertility rates in those countries have declined substantially in recent years, the high rates of the two previous decades mean many young people are still in the pipeline. Guatemala’s working-age population will double by midcentury, and Honduras’ will rise by three-fifths.
What should be done about the impetuses driving them north?
We can start by improving economic conditions in these countries, an effort that can be achieved without any direct outlay by the United States. The election of a new Inter-American Development Bank president is set for 2020, an opportunity for new leadership to redirect its focus from bankable countries (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru) to its poorest members. We suggest a 70 percent resource allocation to the neediest countries, independent of how much these countries contribute to the IADB.
The emphasis should be on financing an infrastructure and public-health plan that forms a base for economic expansion and offers immediate job opportunities. Redirected lending could be tied to governance improvements in the region such as rule-of-law and anti-corruption measures. And Central American countries should be urged to enter a free-trade agreement, establishing a unified market with common standards. Perhaps Mexico could join the pact, with Canada and the United States eventually signing up as well.
The advantages of participating in a larger market would expand the economies of these countries, creating more jobs.
Violence, the other big driver of migration, stems largely from fighting among drug lords for access to U.S. markets. Our failed war on drugs is thus a principal contributor to violence in Central America.
The goal of the war on drugs, begun during the Nixon administration, was to educate the public about their dangers and to make them difficult to get — attack the supply side. But, as became apparent long ago, when there is a big, profitable demand for drugs in the United States, there will be a supply, and that supply has come predominantly from south of the U.S. border. The profits are used by cartels to buy weapons, to create an atmosphere of violence and, in many cases, to pay off local authorities.
Curbing violence in Central America will require re-addressing the war on drugs. The supply-side approach has failed as can be seen in the U.S. having the highest use of cocaine among major economies. We should instead focus on reducing demand.
The United States would do well to study the example of Portugal, which has found success by taking a demand-oriented approach. In 2001, Portugal decriminalized drug use and small-scale possession; punishments remain but are distinct from the prison system, and addicts can seek treatment without fear of arrest. The Portuguese experience suggests real progress is possible, particularly among young people, in preventing and treating addiction. If the United States were to adopt this approach, people would increasingly go to free, well-vetted treatment centers, and the illegal drug market would gradually disappear, as would profits going south to the drug lords.
Some say the answer is legalization, and many states have moved in this direction. But this misses the point. The goal should be to reduce drug use. Resources now spent on disrupting supplies and paying for the costly incarceration of drug users could be used to support reduction in demand and treatment efforts.
Instead of blaming migrants fleeing violence and corruption, we should recognize why they are leaving and do something about it. If we succeed in improving economic conditions and reducing drug-related violence in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, then we can expect that the citizens of those countries will choose to stay home.
George Shultz is a former secretary of state, labor and treasury and a former director of the Office of Management and Budget. He is a distinguished fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. Pedro Aspe is a former treasury secretary in Mexico and is a distinguished fellow at the Hoover Institution.