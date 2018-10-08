If the world was just about money, and the primary goal of U.S. foreign policy was just to get more of it, then Donald Trump might be someone you would want in the White House. With tough talk, threats of tariffs, and last-minute accommodations and concessions, the president has squeezed new deals out of allies such as Canada and Mexico that may be marginally better for some U.S. industries than were the old ones.
He may have similar successes in his trade war with China, if only because, contrary to the declinist talk of the past decade, the United States, with its massive and lucrative market, enjoys real advantages over its trading partners. If a president is willing to exploit them, as Trump has been, he can force others to knuckle under.
Unfortunately, however, geoeconomics is not the only game in town. There is also geopolitics, a game Trump does not understand - as his naive dealings with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un show. And so, while Trump's economic hardball may get us some jobs and money, it could also get us into trouble for which we are neither psychologically nor materially prepared.
The modern liberal mind draws a distinction between economics and geopolitics. It's guns vs. butter; global power vs. "nation-building at home." Europeans once thought they could shape the world with their economic clout, even as they weakened themselves militarily. When Americans think about trade today, they think only about how it affects their jobs and their pocketbooks.
Historically, however, economics and trade have always been an adjunct to geopolitics. Trade wars were often precursors to real wars - Germany and Britain before World War I, for example, or the mercantilist competition among England, Spain and France in the 17th and 18th centuries. "Rich nation, strong army" was the motto of Imperial Japan and of modernizing China.
The founders of the liberal world order after World War II were acutely aware of this connection. The breakup of the world into competing economic blocs in the 1920s and 1930s, they believed, had played a big part in the breakdown of global peace. That was one main reason they tried to establish a global economic system characterized by freer trade.
But it doesn't have to last, and Trump's "winning" trade strategy these days is undermining it. The sense of common interest that has held the liberal world together will begin to collapse as allied publics around the globe come to share the Trumpian view that global economics is a struggle of all against all, where the strong get what they can and the weak suffer what they must.
China has always seen things that way, of course. If a competing power tries to reduce China's ability to produce wealth, no matter the reason or the means, it is no different from any other type of geopolitical challenge. And if the U.S. advantage on the economic side is too great to overcome, China has other means of responding. Beijing could challenge the United States in a way it doesn't want to be challenged- in the military sphere.
It would be one thing if Trump's trade policy were part of an overall geopolitical strategy to deal with a rising China, but it isn't. On the contrary, Trump and Congress are weakening our tools for dealing with the Chinese challenge.
Strategists such as Robert Blackwill and Ashley Tellis have been calling for a combined economic, political and military approach that would include preferential trading agreements with Asian partners- excluding China- such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement that Trump jettisoned. Also needed is a substantial strengthening of U.S. power-projection capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region, which requires Congress to spend more on defense at a time when Trump's tax cuts are blowing up the deficit.
The Democrats are just as irresponsible. They want to play hardball on trade while cutting the defense budget and reducing forces overseas. They would squeeze China economically while failing to deter them militarily.
In our current inward-looking myopia, we think about jobs and votes. The Chinese, as always, think about power. In case you didn't recognize it, this is what sleepwalking into war looks like.
Robert Kagan is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and a contributing columnist for The Washington Post.