At the risk of being charged with malicious meddling in the affairs of my friends on Charleston County Council, I offer this wholly unoriginal proposal: Summarily and ceremonially implode the old Naval Hospital.
It’s a classic money pit and a barrier to higher and better uses. Do a master plan for this strategically important property. Include the old Shipwatch tract across Rivers Avenue. Start with the needed office building, meld in some affordable housing, declare some retail spaces. Turn a money pit into a moneymaker.
With patience and development discipline, this composite 32-acre footprint of urban renewal possibilities could become a people center — and an oasis, finally, in a long-entrenched food desert. And over time, the county could recoup its massive financial losses.
These properties are near the center of metropolitan Charleston, a bull’s-eye for smart, functional development. The sting of recent costly failures should not diminish the possibilities for sensible development and opportunities concentrated for folks who have long awaited renewals.
The formula for the Naval Hospital should jibe with the broad views and needs of the neighborhoods. The county needs an office building, the neighborhood needs attainable housing and greater senses of security and stability. Create people traffic, especially with a growing residential base, and you create the demographic dynamics that bring retail activities including, praise be, a grocery store. It would not happen instantly, but it would likely happen faster than we might think, given the growth curves so apparent in regional Charleston.
Council was acting in good faith to make the old hospital building useful again, but it got the thin end of a technical legal ax at a cost of $33 million. But that unhappy ending can be an inertia-busting beginning. That $33 million haircut, over time and with patience and discipline, could turn out to be one swell “investment.”
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey is determined to attract a grocery store to the area. He and a legion of North Charleston residents watched as the demographic foundations of retailing ebbed away as folks climbed the economic ladder and began moving away. This was accelerated by the 1996 closure of the Naval Shipyard. The mayor sees the grocery store as a turning point that renewal is at hand. He’s tried nearly every strategy.
But the mayor also understands the broader planning equations. For example, the S.C. Department of Commerce recently made a deal to convey acreage at McMillan and Spruill avenues to a pellet-making company. The mayor and many of his colleagues are concerned that this vast industrial operation employing relatively few people will influence the longer-range planning options for the hospital tract. The city had little leverage. But when the pellet-maker wanted to run trucks along Reynolds Avenue, the mayor quickly assured the neighborhoods the city would not tolerate that. Reynolds Avenue, once a thriving corridor of retail shops and churches, is now a center of revitalization and neighborhood services — and a certain link in the broader urban renewal.
Summey and County Councilman Teddie Pryor discuss the development possibilities often. I joined them a couple of weeks ago.
They agree the county’s new office building could prime a master plan as the first element of “people traffic.”
“I could see some affordable apartments down on one end of the hospital property,” Pryor said.
“Probably more room than we think to do something like that,” the mayor said, “but we would want these places to be not just ‘affordable’ but also livable, good mechanical systems, plumbing, nice fixtures.”
A fresh planning canvas was alive with possibilities: a new service-delivery county building, attainable and livable homes, parks, a grocery store and retail operations that follow people traffic — development income, enhanced tax bases, higher revenues, losses recouped.
A grand implosion would end the inertia.
Then, time, patience and discipline could turn that haircut into a swell investment.
Ron Brinson, a former associate editor of this newspaper, is a North Charleston city councilman. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com.