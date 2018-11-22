The election of South Korean Kim Jong Yang as president of Interpol put an end to fears that the global police cooperation organization would fall under the control of Russian President Vladimir Putin. But the controversy surrounding the election lays bare a more important issue: How does one keep international organizations inclusive without leaving them open to abuse?
Last week, The Times of London named Russian police general Alexander Prokopchuk the front-runner in the Interpol election, made necessary by the arrest of previous President Meng Hongwei on corruption charges in his native China. The claim that the Russian was the leading candidate was repeated widely, though without evidence to support it. The vote in the Interpol general assembly, which includes representatives of 194 countries, was heavily weighted in favor of Kim, according to results published on Twitter by Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov.
I’m glad Prokopchuk lost. In Russia, it’s prudent to cross the street when you see a cop. Appointing Prokopchuk, part of a service known for monstrous corruption and torture, as the titular leader of global police would be a mockery of any law-abiding citizen’s idea of law and order. Having a Chinese cop in that job was one, too, even before China secretly pulled him home. Both China and Russia — and other authoritarian regimes — have been accused, with good reason, of abusing Interpol “red notices” that open up individuals to the danger of being arrested when they travel.
But here’s the dilemma. Like in all major international organizations, iffy regimes — dictatorships and hybrid democracies — make up the majority of Interpol members, and there’s no democratic way to curtail their voting power. In a more even contest than the one between Kim and Prokopchuk, one could easily imagine the U.S. and its allies being outvoted, and not just at Interpol. Should the Western nations threaten to pull out every time they’re in danger of losing a vote?
Such behavior risks the criticism that the U.S. and its allies are only happy to participate in multilateral organizations as long as they can control them. That’s not a good message to send to the world in which alliances are splintering, multiple poles of influence are emerging and the U.S. itself is visibly mistrustful of any multilateral cooperation mechanisms.
One way to ensure democracy without offending anyone is to curtail the powers of elected offices. The Interpol presidency, for example, is largely a figurehead job. According to the organization’s constitution, the president has no role in the day-to-day running of Interpol — that is, in coordinating the mutual assistance of member states’ police forces, directing the staff, administering the budget and running the databases.
Another way to handle the built-in tension among member states would be with an unwritten rule that multilateral organizations should be run by people from countries not closely allied with any of the great military and economic powers.
By this measure, the U.S. and China aren’t in the top 20, but Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, Ireland, Austria and tiny Liechtenstein all are, with the Vatican topping the list.
Of course, leaders from these countries are by no means perfect. Joseph Blatter, the disgraced former chief of global soccer and the epitome of all the head of a multilateral organization shouldn’t be, is Swiss. But generally, someone from a small, neutral nation who rises to global prominence can be expected to have the right combination of humility and impartiality necessary to run a global body fairly.
The informal rule could be a matter of agreement among the major powers: Instead of pushing their own candidates, they could choose to pick from a pool of neutral ones. There’d still be clashes, of course, but at least there’d be a workable general approach — that is, if global leaders want an effective multilateral framework.
Leonid Bershidsky is a columnist with Bloomberg Opinion.