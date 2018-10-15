Late last week, after Bloomberg News reported that Sears Holdings was preparing to file for bankruptcy protection — a prediction that came true in the wee hours Monday — I decided to visit a Sears store, something I hadn’t done in at least 30 years. There’s still one left in New York City, in Brooklyn’s Flatbush section.
As I approached, I was startled by what I saw. I had expected something generic, along the lines of a Walmart or a Best Buy big box. Instead, I found myself facing an enormous art deco structure, built of cement, with the words Sears Roebuck & Co. etched proudly over several massive doors that appeared to be permanently closed. It was highlighted by a square tower that made it look more like a medieval castle than a retail store. It was an impressive sight — and a reminder of what Sears had once been.
Then I walked around the back, where the entrance was — and was reminded of what Sears has become. Inside the store, lighting was terrible: Some areas had bright lights, while others were so dim I could barely make out the prices on the merchandise.
Much of the carpet was stained. Wires had fallen through ceiling tiles. The shelves, some of them chipped or warped, were stocked with cheaply made goods. It all reeked of neglect.
The best place to go to understand how the once-mighty Sears became victim to creative destruction is Donald Katz’s 1987 magnum opus about the company, “The Big Store.”
In earlier eras, Sears’ revenue had been driven by its catalog business, and the company prided itself on selling just about everything other than food. By the 1960s, Sears was thought to be “a superpower, as invincible a business as the nation it served,” Katz writes.
A decade later, though the catalog business was fading, Sears remained by far the No. 1 retailer thanks to its thousands of stores nationwide.
Still — and this would suggest the first inkling of a problem — it was beginning to depend less on
same-store sales and more on
opening new stores to boost revenue.
A second issue, as described by Katz, was that its “territories” were fiefdoms that vied with one another and largely did as they pleased with little interference from headquarters.
The company’s buyers fought bitterly with its sellers. In its fabled Chicago headquarters building — the world’s tallest skyscraper when it was built in 1974 — top executives wrote lengthy memos to one another that had little or nothing to do with what was happening inside the stores. Like many mature companies, Sears was dominated by its internal politics. That usually foretells a downward spiral.
Here’s what really caught my eye, though. When business school professors or journalists would ask Sears executives which competitor they most feared, the answer that invariably came back was: nobody. Sears brass simply didn’t believe that any other retailer could be considered a true competitor. Their pride, writes Katz, had become pridefulness.
Sears always thought of itself as the company that sold to the “80 percent”; that is, everyone except the richest 10 percent and the poorest 10 percent of the country. So long as it could continue to attract the 80 percent, it would thrive.
Sears executives had spent their whole careers doing things a certain way. As is so often the case, they couldn’t change even as the world was changing around them.
This Chapter 11 bankruptcy will be painful for the employees who will lose their jobs, and one last humiliation for Eddie Lampert, who is stepping down as chief executive (though he remains the company’s chairman). For the rest of us, it is simply a reminder of how American capitalism works. The next time you hear somebody say that the dominance of Walmart or Amazon or Facebook can never end, think about Sears. It can — and it probably will.
