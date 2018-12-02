As the newly elected leadership for the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees, we would like to share the recently approved goals that will drive the work of the district for the next two years.
It is fortuitous timing that these goals are presented so close to the recent Post and Courier special report, “Minimally Adequate.”
The five-part series was an excellent portrayal of the current state of public education in our state and county and the obstacles that must be overcome. The school board and district leadership are ready to accept the challenge for action to bring about improvements locally.
The public schools of Charleston County have many reasons to be proud. When the state issued school report card ratings last week, we celebrated having some of the state’s very highest rated schools.
However, we also have too many schools on the other end of the spectrum. These schools are almost totally filled by students of color and poverty where minimally adequate performance has too long been the norm.
We can, and we must, do better for all our students, and our goals and our actions must signal that we are not content with the same approaches that have not worked in the past.
We fully understand that goals by themselves are just statements of vision and direction. But when those statements are supported by courageous action, it is entirely possible to begin seeing changes that can positively impact opportunities and lives for our residents for years to come.
The following are some of the desired results from the 2018-2020 goals approved by the Charleston County School Board on Nov. 26:
- Significantly more students achieving on a pathway to graduate college- and career-ready;
- More students showing one year’s growth;
- Bold new approaches for our lowest-performing schools;
- Improved governance effectiveness;
- Determination of optimal school size for delivery of high quality curricula;
- Intent focus on materials, training and supports to improve reading and math;
- Revamped magnet and school choice for quality and equity;
- New budget model to provide greater support for underserved students;
- Innovative pilot program for new leadership structures and training;
- Expanded career, arts and health programs and safety measures.
The board will continue to refine and prioritize these goals in the coming weeks. We will invite more conversations with stakeholders as we begin the work to translate these goals into easily understood big-picture strategies.
The “Minimally Adequate” special report correctly stated that “there are no easy fixes or magic bullets” to make education work for all our students, but we agree it is time to begin the work to ensure that every student in the Charleston County School District attends a good school and leaves prepared to successfully pursue their dreams.
Rev. Eric Mack is chair and Kate Darby is vice-chair of the Charleston County School Board.