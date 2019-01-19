For the past two years, our united Republican government drained money and power from Washington and returned it to states, communities and families. From middle-class tax cuts to regulatory reform, we took this approach and watched the nation thrive more as a result.
Democrats have a different philosophy.
House Democrats won’t come to the table and negotiate to reopen government, but they’ve been hard at work angling for more control over what you can say about them and how they get re-elected. They’re trying to clothe this power grab with cliches about “restoring democracy” and doing it “For the People,” but their proposal is simply a naked attempt to change the rules of American politics to benefit one party. It should be called the Democrat Politician Protection Act.
Why else would the bill scrap the neutrality of the Federal Elections Commission and set it up for a partisan takeover? It would also empower that newly partisan FEC to track and catalog more of what you say. It would broaden the type of speech the commission can define as “campaign-related” and thus regulate.
Democrats aren’t only coming after free speech. They’re also taking aim at your wallet. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and company are pitching new taxpayer subsidies, including a 600 percent government match for certain political donations and a new voucher program that would funnel even more public dollars to campaigns. Maybe that’s why every Democrat opposed our tax cuts for middle-class families and small businesses. They’d rather use your money to enrich campaign consultants.
I’m as firm a supporter as anyone of vigorous debate and a vibrant political discourse — but I don’t think Americans see an urgent need for their tax dollars to be used to bankroll robocalls and attack ads, including for candidates they dislike.
Democrats would also like you to pay for generous new benefits for federal bureaucrats. Their bill proposes making Election Day a new paid holiday for government workers and six additional days paid vacation for federal bureaucrats to work the polls during any election.
Even more egregiously, the legislation dedicates hundreds of pages to federalizing the electoral process. It would make states mimic practices that recently caused California to incorrectly register 23,000 ineligible voters.
The whole package seems tailor-made by Washington Democrats to help their D.C. attorneys descend on local communities, exploit confusion and try to swing elections.
Fortunately, the November elections that handed Pelosi the House also expanded Republicans’ Senate majority. I hope the two bodies can find common ground and build on the bipartisan successes of the last Congress — but this outlandish Democratic proposal is not a promising start. My colleagues and I will proudly defend your privacy and your elections.
Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, is majority leader of the U.S. Senate.