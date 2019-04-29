As teachers prepare for the largest coordinated walkout in the state’s history on Wednesday, state legislators are honoring the hospital workers who organized the strike at Charleston’s Medical College Hospital in 1969. But recognizing the strikers while discouraging teachers from demonstrating today illustrates a glaring contradiction between honoring the past and trivializing the present.
Though a fitting honor, it seems odd that the state can consider celebrating the historic work of those who went on strike in 1969 while chastising teachers in the present moment. Hospital workers in Charleston inspired one of the most significant strikes in the state’s history. The strike at what is now MUSC lasted over 100 days. The massive demonstration attracted the leading civil rights activists of the time to the state, including Coretta Scott King, Andrew Young and Ralph Abernathy. It led to nearly 1,000 arrests and a military occupation of the city. Though backdoor meetings fell short of recognizing a union, the strike rendered higher wages, the hospital rehired the workers who were fired during the strike, and the administration guaranteed due process to all workers.
Understandably, state legislators want to honor the strike’s legacy and they should be heralded for doing so.
Yet the honor bestowed rings hollow and appears unethically shallow when Gov. Henry McMaster claims the teacher walkout (#AllOutMay1) is unnecessarily disruptive, though the hospital workers’ strike they seek to honor was branded as “disruptive” 50 years ago. Faithfully following his predecessors’ footsteps during the hospital strike, Gov. McMaster also claims that holding a rally and demonstrations send the wrong message.
Such statements are based on an anachronistic view of labor disputes and a willfully nostalgic interpretation of the past. There seems to be little attempt to connect the struggle of 1969 to ongoing disputes today, though they are strikingly similar.
The governor and other representatives safely recognize the legacy of activism, but they seem to ignore the ongoing activism we see today or the need for it. The original hospital workers who went on strike like Louise Brown, for instance, are not frozen in time. She did not end her activism in 1969 after securing a higher wage. Ms. Brown continues to be active today. She was recently arrested as part of the “Poor People’s Campaign.” She met with grassroots organizers across the state on a regular basis. Just last week she compelled University of South Carolina students to stay active and to keep up the good fight.
As Ms. Brown recalled after her arrest last year: “I’m fighting the same fight I fought in ’69. I’m encouraged and obliged to go to jail for what I feel is right and unfair.”
Formally recognizing the hospital workers while in the same breath chastising teachers only proves that the state will only honor activism after it has long passed — once the conflict is safely buried in the margins of our history textbooks.
To truly honor the hospital workers of 1969 would be to recognize the ongoing struggle for fair and equitable wages — the very reasons why teachers are walking out on May 1. Truly honoring the legacy of Ms. Brown also entails providing higher wages for teachers, a very real need that will better serve the citizens of this state and our children.
Honoring activism that took place 50 years ago while at the same time condemning activism today is shallow and disingenuous. And it misses an opportunity to genuinely listen and learn from activists like Ms. Brown who has sacrificed so much. As she recalled recently: “We are being enslaved, but not (by) chains and shackles, but by the salary that they give us — slave mentality salary. I’m sick and tired of it.”
If we wish to avoid the perils of the past and capitalize on the promises of the present, it seems prudent to listen to the activists we seek to honor and act accordingly.
Jon N. Hale is an author and public education advocate.