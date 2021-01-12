Alan Wilson says he had no idea a group that he helps lead sent out robocalls urging “patriots” to “stop the steal” in Washington last week.

And some South Carolina residents have responded with a collective, and entirely predictable, “You lie.”

The Republican Attorneys General Association has been criticized for stirring up and encouraging some of the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, an act of insurrection that carried a death toll.

Now Wilson, who sits on RAGA’s executive board and has hosted forums for the policy group that directly organized the calls, is — also predictably — trying to distance himself from all that.

“I was completely unaware and had absolutely no involvement in the Republican AG group’s participation in the rally,” Wilson said on Twitter. “I disagree with the staff’s decision to be involved and strongly condemn the violence that followed.”

That statement is what prompted several folks, also on Twitter, to tell Wilson “You lie!” … which is what his stepfather infamously screamed at President Obama during a joint session of Congress more than a decade ago.

Their skepticism is understandable. Because Wilson — the state’s top law enforcement officer — has occasionally used his office for seemingly partisan causes. A decade ago, Wilson claimed there was massive voter fraud in South Carolina, dead people voting, conveniently at a time the Legislature was cracking down on voting laws.

A year-long SLED investigation found no evidence of such fraud.

Attorneys general around the country routinely team up on legal quests, sometimes even on a bipartisan basis. Nothing wrong with that. Wilson and other AGs protested the decision to open up the Atlantic for offshore drilling, a popular position in coastal areas.

But sometimes these AGs take actions that are nakedly political.

In the past few months, Wilson was part of an effort to toss out Pennsylvania’s election results, then signed onto a Texas AG’s amicus brief, which raised the specter of massive nationwide voter fraud conveniently limited to states that President-elect Joe Biden won.

You have to imagine Wilson would have cried politics if, say, California’s attorney general officially challenged the results of South Carolina’s election.

The Texas-led amicus brief was seen as a blatant attempt to get the U.S. Supreme Court to overthrow the results of the November presidential election (as was last week's riot). Wilson even went to the White House to visit the president the next day.

Alas, the solidly conservative court, with three members appointed by President Trump, summarily laughed the Republican AGs out of the courtroom. You’d think experts on law, as attorneys generals should be, would have recognized the glaring shortcomings in their filing.

Unless it was just politics.

Now that those politics have culminated in violence, Wilson has changed his tune. On Monday, the AG’s office told The Post and Courier’s Avery Wilks that Wilson believes Biden lawfully won the election.

“While there were allegations of election fraud, as far as the Attorney General knows there has been no evidence presented in court to substantiate those allegations,” spokesman Robert Kittle said. “Attorney General Wilson strongly supports everyone’s First Amendment right to peacefully assemble, but strongly condemns the violence at the U.S. Capitol and thinks those who broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.”

That obviously is the correct position to take, but now folks are asking what caused Wilson to suddenly change his mind. The Twitter mob says either he’s been investigating allegations of voter fraud in other states on our dime, or he’s just saying what is politically expected now.

Forgive his critics if they challenge his claims of ignorance. After all, Wilson not only sits on the RAGA executive committee and has been actively involved in its efforts, but until Monday the organization was run by a friend, former staffer and hatchet man.

Who stepped down after the robocalls story went public. And a few years ago had to leave the S.C. Attorney General’s office after partisan hijinks tied to an investigation into Statehouse corruption.

None of that looks good.

The problem here, and there are many, is that perhaps law enforcement officials should stick to prosecutions and avoid overt politics.

Because like elections, partisan stunts have consequences.