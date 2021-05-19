Jamal Sutherland’s death has raised a lot of questions, but we have yet to see many answers.

Particularly from Sheriff Kristin Graziano.

Sutherland died on Jan. 5 inside the Charleston County jail, as deputies were trying to extract him from a cell for a bond hearing on a misdemeanor charge. They pepper-sprayed and repeatedly shocked a man struggling with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He died a few minutes later.

This happened just hours after Graziano took office, and no reasonable person could blame her. But plenty of people question her actions since.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace accuses Graziano of being less than transparent, nonchalant and lacking in empathy.

“Why did Sheriff Graziano wait almost five months to hold a press conference? This is one of the greatest civil rights injustices of our time — how do you NOT hold a press conference when this horrific incident happened?” Mace asked on Twitter.

Mace is simply giving voice to the concerns many other local officials privately have. The more diplomatic concede the sheriff is making rookie mistakes, and Graziano is giving her detractors a lot of ammunition.

Even Sutherland’s mother, Amy, told WCSC-TV late Monday that she’s waited months for answers she still doesn’t have.

“I think people tried to cover up everything that happened with my child. We were asking questions from Day One. No answers,” Mrs. Sutherland said. “Once politics gets involved … that’s the only reason they took action.”

Last week, the sheriff held a news conference that was short on answers for a case that’s lingered more than four months. In fairness, there are things she can’t say mid-investigation, but Graziano raised more questions than she put to rest.

Graziano said she didn’t release the horrifying video of Sutherland’s death, in part, because she had a confidentiality agreement with attorneys participating in civil mediation. That agreement was signed May 10, four days in advance of the mediation with county officials — and didn't cover the four months prior.

The sheriff also mentioned an internal affairs investigation, and some questioned when that inquiry began and whether it was continuously active. Her office says a Professional Standards investigation began the day of the incident and inspectors are now awaiting SLED's final report to incorporate into their findings.

Graziano initially suspended two deputies involved in the incident, then later brought them back on administrative duties. The sheriff said Friday she had only 30 days to make a decision, and since SLED hadn't finished its investigation, made the call to put them back to work (but not in contact with prisoners, or “residents,” as Graziano calls them).

Several officials note there is no law forcing such decisions within a month. Then, on Monday, three days after the Sutherland family demanded it, she fired the two deputies. But she didn’t reveal a specific reason.

“I must weigh the interest of public safety for the community against any incident that creates even the perception of an impairment to the operation of the Detention Center for the safety of all residents, staff and our community,” Graziano said.

That isn’t particularly transparent; it’s practically opaque. If the statement sounds like it got lawyered to death, it probably was. And that’s one of the problems here — too many lawyers are involved, and some seem more worried about liability than transparency.

On Monday, protesters marched to 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson’s office demanding charges be brought against the deputies. It was a peaceful, respectful demonstration that showed just how many people have serious concerns about Sutherland’s death. Which they should.

But perhaps they’re asking the wrong person. Yes, Wilson has the power to charge the deputies, but she needs to make sure it's a case she can win under South Carolina law before going to court.

She could’ve accepted the SLED report, which lists the cause of death as “undetermined,” and concluded there were no charges to be filed. Instead, Wilson last week announced she’s consulting with more experts, and getting second opinions. That’s responsible due diligence.

So maybe she’s not the person to protest.

Graziano has announced some positive changes to jail policy, including an end to the ridiculous provision that defendants must attend bond hearings in person.Now she needs to release the internal report as soon as possible, and give the reason those deputies were fired. It could have a bearing on the criminal case.

“One day after people got up and said they were going to march, something was done that should have been done a long time ago,” Sutherland’s mother told WCSC.

She's right. There are widespread perceptions the sheriff could clear up fairly easily. She could answer many of the questions about this case, ease community unrest and help determine how we make sure this never happens again.

Members of the public, and Sutherland’s family, deserve that much.