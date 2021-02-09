Charleston County Councilman Kylon Middleton has the same questions as everyone else about that $200,000 payment to former county attorney Joe Dawson.
Difference is, he’s in a position to get answers. So, on Thursday, he’s going to call for an audit of the county administrator’s office.
“A confidential agreement to the tune of $216,000?” Middleton says. “We should know who authorized it, who drafted it. But everybody is pointing the finger at everybody else.”
That’s no surprise, because this doesn’t look great. But it’s also unsurprising the county would strike such a deal.
Among council members — past and present, Democrats and Republicans alike — there is near-universal admiration of Dawson. They have long considered him a legal wizard and consigliere without equal. This deal is testament to that.
As David Slade reports, Dawson — who was appointed to the federal bench last year by then-President Donald Trump — signed an agreement with the county in December to provide “institutional knowledge and insight” to council for one year. For the aforementioned $216,000.
The deal was kept confidential, Middleton says, signed only by the county administrator … and done without public vote. And he has a big problem with that.
“We have trust issues. We had a bond referendum on affordable housing that failed because of trust issues,” Middleton says. “We’ve had bad business deals that gave us heartburn. We’ve cost the county so much money with no consequences. A lot of this needs to be done in open session.”
Middleton, chairman of the council’s audit committee, says his colleagues know he’s going to request the audit. He’s been asking questions about Dawson’s deal, which he learned about only last week, as well as several other contracts.
That includes the severance agreement with former administrator Jennifer Miller, who was paid more than $200,000 to leave at the beginning of 2020. Council members have said Miller’s deal was a personnel matter, which it was.
But when questioned about the Dawson agreement, some council members called it severance, and others described it as a consulting fee or retainer. Behind the scenes, however, some County Council members have a different description for it: “A bargain.”
“Best money the county has spent in a long time,” one says.
That’s a sincere belief among many council members.
While county administrators come and go with alarming frequency, Dawson has been a mainstay of county government for 20 years. It’s been clear for a long time that council members considered Dawson more than simply counsel — he was their solution to just about every problem.
When a planned recycling center went off the rails years ago, they paid Dawson extra to temporarily assume the duties of the county’s solid waste manager. And, as testament to his brilliance, several council members have said repeatedly the county wouldn’t have lost that $33 million lawsuit over the Naval Hospital if only everyone had listened to Dawson.
Middleton says after his November election, he quickly noted Dawson was beloved by his colleagues — and he likes him, too. But from the start, Middleton found it odd that council members would duck out of meetings to call a former attorney for “insight.”
Other council members point out Dawson has been at the table for every county deal over the past two decades, that he is their institutional knowledge. They need his perspective as they go into a year where they’ll kick-start the completion of Interstate 526 — a project fraught with expected legal peril.
Dawson can, they say, recall why deals were crafted the way they were and save the county headaches and a lot of money.
Trouble is, judges aren’t allowed to practice law, and some legal scholars suggest the deal is close to an agreement for legal advice … which makes it ethically questionable.
For that reason, Middleton says the agreement feels more like a “golden parachute” to make up for Dawson’s loss of income. A federal judgeship pays about half what Dawson made as Charleston County attorney, and the councilman says it’s not the county’s job to bridge that gap.
Calling for an audit of this deal is the political equivalent of rolling a grenade into council chambers, but Middleton says he won’t let up until he has answers. That position will be popular with voters, but don’t expect his colleagues to like it one little bit.
Certainly not like they love Joe Dawson.