Happy hour at the Bishop Gadsden pub really lives up to its name these days.
The bar is hopping — every seat at every table is filled, while dozens of others mingle around the room. They’re swapping stories, sipping wine, seeing old friends.
There’s absolutely no distance in this socializing, and nary a mask in sight. You can actually see folks smiling.
It’s almost nostalgic because it’s so, well, pre-pandemic.
I stopped by the James Island retirement community for a visit last week, and reached for a mask — now a habit — at the front door. But Susanne Emge and Susan Sanders, who were there to greet me, said, “Oh, you won’t need that here.”
While the rest of the state remains in a sort of bizarre purgatory, with some people still wearing masks and others acting as if nothing’s happened, Bishop Gadsden is basically back to normal.
Residents say that’s because every one of the more than 500 residents and 400 staffers at this Charleston institution have been vaccinated to protect them from COVID-19.
It’s amazing what a 100% vaccination rate can do for a community. Which is something a lot of folks apparently need to hear.
MUSC epidemiologist Michael Sweat says the Charleston metropolitan area is doing great right now — about 1 case per 100,000 residents per day. Serious infections, the kind that require hospitalization, are in the single digits of late. There were three coronavirus patients at MUSC on Monday evening, and none of them needed a ventilator.
That’s 180 degrees from where we were this time last year.
“I’m sure it has to do with vaccinations, and that a lot of people who’ve been infected have some immunity,” he says. “About 44% of tri-county residents have had at least one dose.”
MUSC's Epidemiology Intelligence Project estimates that about 64% of people in the Charleston area are somewhat protected from COVID-19, either through vaccinations or recent infection … which provides some immunity.
That’s the good news. The worry is what happens to the remaining 36%, because they remain vulnerable.
As Sweat says, the vaccines are no doubt the reason infection rate is falling. Trouble is, some residents simply aren’t getting vaccinated — either because they see no need, have adopted a wait-and-see attitude, or because politics has made them kinda nuts.
They’re the ones who think vaccines turn people into zombies, or at the very least magnetic.
Other parts of the state are seeing much lower vaccination rates than the Lowcountry, but overall about 42% of South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (which doesn’t offer complete protection), and 36% are fully vaccinated. Nationally, 45% are fully vaccinated.
Neither of those numbers gets us to herd immunity, but it's having a positive effect. And Sweat is optimistic for the future.
The Associated Press reported Monday that the national COVID-19 death toll has dropped below 300 people per day for the first time since March 2020, which is when the country started shutting down. The daily number of new cases has dropped below 12,000, which is a hopeful statistic.
In January, as you may recall, they were finding 250,000 new cases in the United States each day.
Sweat says so many people have been vaccinated, there’s virtually no chance we’ll see those sorts of scary numbers again — especially since the vaccines are 100% effective in preventing COVID deaths. But infections may creep back up, as they did last summer and fall, for seasonal reasons.
Which is why people holding out should reconsider and get the shot. These new variants of the coronavirus, particularly the delta strain from India, are proving to be more infectious and serious than the original. That’s not stoking hysteria, or fear-mongering, it’s just science.
Sweat says he suspects vaccination rates, which have dropped precipitously, will begin to rise if the number of infections goes back up. But it shouldn’t take that sort of shock treatment.
Fact is, the people who are vaccinated don’t have to worry. Those who aren’t, do. That dichotomy is going to eventually create two classes of citizens, with the unvaccinated passing it back and forth among each other … and infecting people who can’t get a shot for whatever reason. That’s a problem we could avoid.
Everyone longs for a return to normal, and it is finally within reach. But far too many have been exposed to a pandemic of populist politics to make that possible for now. And that’s a real shame.
As the Bishop Gadsden pub scene proves, getting back to normal looks pretty good.