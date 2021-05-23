Protesters stood outside the courthouse for hours Friday demanding “Justice for Jamal.”
It’s become the rally cry of the community, because few people can watch the horrifying video of Jamal Sutherland’s death at the Charleston County jail and not want someone to pay.
The first payment could come as soon as this week, with a simple vote of County Council. The rest is likely more than a year away — and that includes the inevitable lawsuits, potential charges of federal civil rights violations and possibly even criminal prosecution.
But South Carolina’s definition of murder makes the sort of justice that some people expect nearly impossible.
This week, one of two things will almost certainly happen: County officials will agree to a settlement with the family or the Sutherlands’ lawyer will file a wrongful death civil suit.
Attorneys for the county and family spent the day before the video’s release trying to negotiate a settlement. The mediation didn’t get far because the two sides were so far apart.
Those talks have continued quietly for the past week. A settlement is still possible, even probable. Some council members argue the county’s liability is limited; others grouse about having to pay even though county government played no role in this, other than funding the sheriff’s budget. Still others don’t want to set a multimillion-dollar precedent.
But neither side relishes a long, costly court battle. And some council members would prefer to avoid a potentially devastating verdict. Juries are unpredictable and could respond harshly to those videos.
That’s because those videos show two deputies pepper-spray and repeatedly Taser a man suffering from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder ... just to take him to a bond hearing on a simple misdemeanor charge. For many people, it’s the very definition of excessive force.
One deputy sat on his back while trying to cuff him as another put a spit-mask over his face. A few minutes later, Sutherland was dead. It’s nearly impossible not to connect those dots, despite any autopsy’s “findings.”
And if a jury reacts the way most people have, a lawsuit wouldn’t go well for the county.
No matter what County Council does, it won’t satisfy those demanding that 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson charge the two deputies with murder. Because that won’t happen.
South Carolina law doesn’t differentiate between degrees of homicide. When Wilson charged former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager with the murder of Walter Scott in 2015, she noted that state law only considers that act an “unlawful killing with malice aforethought.” Basically, murder charges require premeditation.
That legalese, coupled with SLED’s report, an inconclusive cause of death and the fact that those deputies were acting under orders and supervision, makes murder charges a practical impossibility in Sutherland’s case. Wilson hinted as much on May 11.
“In order for the state to hold someone criminally responsible for another’s death, the state must prove unlawful conduct was the proximate cause of death,” she said in a statement.
Still, protesters equate justice with murder charges — which is understandable. Some of those expectations belie a misunderstanding of the law, mixed in with a little partisanship. Truth is, the SLED report gave Wilson all the cover she needed to declare no charges were warranted ... if that’s what she’d wanted.
Instead, she’s hiring more experts to examine evidence and asked for another opinion on the cause of death. Wilson isn’t trying to get out of filing charges in this case; she’s trying to get to the bottom of it.
Even Sutherland family attorney Mark Peper noted at a May 14 news conference that Wilson has few options available. That’s why the Justice Department is reviewing the case for possible civil rights violations, and why state lawmakers want to change the way law enforcement handles people with mental health issues.
“We will get justice for Jamal,” Peper said at the time. “Justice comes in many forms. It comes through policy change. It comes in the form of civil litigation. It comes with punishment, of being held accountable in the criminal system.”
Some justice will come. Sheriff Kristin Graziano has changed some jail policies as a result of Sutherland’s death, and she suggests more are coming. And one way or another, the county will pay the family for the loss of their son.
And if Wilson finds evidence that those deputies — who were fired last week — violated the law or jail policy, there could be criminal charges. It’s messy, and it won’t be the clear-cut murder charges some want. Many people will then ask if that's really justice, and it's not.
In a just world, Jamal would still be alive.