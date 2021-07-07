Jimmy Carroll’s grill was busy all weekend, like pretty much everything else on the Isle of Palms.
The mayor spent the Fourth cooking up hot dogs and hamburgers for police and first responders, who worked overtime to keep the island’s record-breaking traffic moving along smoothly.
That was a lot of meat. See, beyond the IOP’s two-dozen officers, the county sent about 50 deputies and public safety personnel to help out. And those extra mouths to feed made all the difference in the world, Carroll says.
On a regular summer weekend, traffic leaving the island sometimes backs up all the way to the entrance of Wild Dunes. But on the busiest tourist holiday of the year, the cars flowed steadily off the connector. There was congestion, no doubt, but it was manageable. And that’s no coincidence.
“I think it went extremely well — everybody pitched in,” the mayor says. “And I think that’s a lesson.”
He’s absolutely right.
For the past year, the Isle of Palms has been ground zero for the ongoing debate about public beach access. At the height of the pandemic, the island’s City Council cut some public parking on the island … and everyone went nuts.
Off-islanders complained that IOP had no right to restrict access to publicly owned beaches, and that was a fair point. But City Council had a fair point as well: It's a small town and doesn’t have the resources to handle the overwhelming, incessant crowds that trek to the beach just about every day from May to September.
The state Department of Transportation, which owns Palm Boulevard (and most public streets in South Carolina), nixed the council’s idea. Then, for good measure, state legislators passed a law to prevent local governments from regulating parking on state roads without DOT's approval.
It was a touchy subject for a while, but this past weekend helped smooth over that kerfuffle.
As usual, Palm Boulevard was packed every day — cars on the ocean side parking parallel, while on the other side of the street they angled into spaces. On the beach, you could hardly see the sand for all the umbrellas.
Most longtime IOP residents realize that’s just the price of living in paradise: Get your groceries during the week, budget a lot of extra time if you need to get off the island on the weekends. Basically: Life’s a beach, unless you live at the beach on the weekend.
But this holiday showed us a pretty good compromise that could make everyone’s life a little easier. The county and sheriff’s office personnel made a real difference, and there’s a good argument to be made that they should probably pitch in every summer weekend.
After all, the Isle of Palms is part of the county — and it is largely county taxpayers stuck in that traffic. Of course, the same goes for our other barrier islands. Sullivan’s and Folly Beach see similar traffic, and have similar problems with parking and overcrowding.
Cars were backed up for miles to get onto Folly over the weekend, for instance, and Mayor Tim Goodwin says it’s that way most days in the summer. There was a serious hit-and-run accident off Center Street on Friday, and the traffic may have played a role.
“We have a lot of tourists here right now, a lot of people walking around,” Goodwin says. “And a lot of traffic.”
That’s not ideal, but as the mayor notes, it’s expected. And that means it could be handled.
When Clemson or Carolina host a football game, law enforcement from various jurisdictions join forces to keep the public safe and the traffic moving. They should probably do the same thing for all of Charleston’s barrier islands — at least on summer weekends, when the crowds rival those at Williams-Brice Stadium on a typical fall Saturday.
Carroll notes that Mount Pleasant helped ease the congestion by adjusting some of the traffic signals at the other end of the Isle of Palms connector. And CARTA is now running a shuttle from Mount Pleasant to the island that cuts down on some car traffic.
That sort of cooperation makes a lot of sense. The folks who got mad at IOP officials last year repeatedly pointed out that the beach belongs to everyone, and they were right.
But that also makes it everyone’s responsibility.