Jamal Sutherland’s family will get $10 million for his tragic, senseless death — and Charleston County Council last week agreed to cut the check.
But Sheriff Kristin Graziano may be the one who ultimately pays.
Sutherland, 31, was arrested at a North Charleston mental health facility on Jan. 4 and taken to the county jail. The next morning, deputies used pepper spray and Tasers to force Sutherland — who battled schizophrenia and bipolar disorder — out of his cell for a bond hearing on a simple misdemeanor charge.
He died just after two deputies put their weight on his back, just after they dragged him out of that cell, just after he cried out, “I can’t breathe.”
Videos of the death provoked justifiable outrage, but county officials initially refused to pay the family more than $1 million. Part of that was based on legal counsel that said the county wasn’t responsible for anything beyond its liability insurance’s limit. Others feared the precedent of a record-setting civil settlement.
But some initially balked because they simply didn’t know the full story. And, for that, they blame the new sheriff.
“I am also very disturbed … looking at how this matter unfolded, being on council and being ignorant, and admonished to get information from the public square,” Councilman Kylon Middleton said Tuesday. “Some of that stuff should be automatically brought to us. I believe we have some communication … processes to correct.”
Translation: Why didn’t the Sheriff’s Office give County Council — which pays the bills — a briefing or a simple courtesy call to let council members know what happened.
That’s a legitimate question. Because all anyone on council knew for months came from a Jan. 5 statement that was, well, brief and vague.
“Shortly after 10:00 this morning, detention deputies reported an unresponsive inmate at the detention center,” the release began. “After life-saving attempts by medical staff, the inmate was pronounced deceased inside the facility.”
Does that sound like it’s anywhere in the same neighborhood — or solar system — of what’s on those videos?
In fairness, no law enforcement agency immediately releases all information in a case like this. Determining what actually happened requires an internal investigation and SLED review, both of which the release noted were underway.
But most council members were blindsided when the video came out; some didn’t see the footage until the day before mediation with the family — more than four months after Sutherland died.
County officials are also troubled that Graziano brought the deputies involved back from administrative leave a month after the incident and then, after the video’s release, fired them in obtuse letters. That, they fear, could expose the county to more lawsuits.
All these recent stories about Graziano replacing the jail administrator and the county cutting jail positions are red herrings, however; that’s all politics. The new sheriff got rid of several folks who'd worked for former Sheriff Al Cannon, and those jail positions were unfilled anyway.
But council is at least casually discussing some changes that could charitably be described as “nuclear.”
Of that $10 million settlement, $8 million will come out of the county’s bank account. Several council members say that’s likely to get recouped by cuts to future Sheriff’s Office budgets. No one wants to “defund the police,” but anything not specifically tied to personnel or public safety could be trimmed.
A few council members even pondered taking over the jail. If they pay the bills and are liable for everything that happens there, they argue, why not put their own people in charge? There’s some debate about whether that’s possible or wise, and it might not ever come up publicly.
A lot of this is just people talking angry, but the sheriff clearly isn’t off to a great start with council. Some say Graziano has been responsive, even helpful. But, fairly or not, others are mad that she put them in the position of paying an expensive settlement.
There's a philosophical, and political, debate at play here. The county has no control over an elected, state constitutional officer, but it funds the operations … and is on the hook when things go badly.
Graziano had taken office just hours before Sutherland died, so it’s hard to blame her for this. But her less-than-transparent handling of the situation has put council in the mood to play rough.
Chairman Teddie Pryor last week appointed three council members — including Middleton — to study jail operations and come back with policy recommendations. Basically, the jail, and the sheriff, are going under the microscope.
So, one way or another, fairly or not, Graziano likely will end up paying for this.
But no matter what happens, she won’t pay nearly as much as Jamal Sutherland and his family have.