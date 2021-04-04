It was a busy day for officer Blaine Morgan.
On March 14, 2019, the Charleston traffic cop pulled over a woman driving with expired tags and gave her a ticket. Then, he stopped another woman for speeding. She got two.
Thing is, Morgan actually wrote them a combined total of 15 citations — 12 of which they never knew about, and which he later quietly dismissed.
As he explained to the SLED agent, Morgan was just trying to make quota.
In the summer before the pandemic, a Charleston police internal affairs investigation found three traffic officers had been writing bogus tickets to pad their stats. The men confessed and left the force, but the story didn’t look great for the department.
The cops said they ginned up traffic violations to meet an unwritten quota of 80-100 tickets per officer per week their supervisors demanded.
“There was always a culture of ‘production’ at CPD,” officer Jared Winters told investigators. “I was kicked out of traffic in 2013, and the reason I was given was I didn’t write enough tickets, and I didn’t want to get kicked out again.”
Many people weren't surprised, as some small police departments use ticket quotas to generate revenue. Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds was livid, not only because it wasn't smart — but because tickets aren't a priority for him.
“That is so far out of bounds, I’d never heard anything like it,” Reynolds says. “Their job isn’t to piss people off or impress their supervisors — it’s to save lives. I’ve made that clear, I’d rather save a life than write 10,000 tickets and not save a life.”
A Professional Standards review found dozens of ghost tickets written in 2018-19. No motorist ever paid a fine or lost his license or insurance as a result. And Charleston PD doesn’t get any money from tickets. Still, Reynolds asked SLED to decide whether criminal charges were warranted. None were ever filed.
Reynolds also replaced the traffic division supervisors and told his officers to stop stacking tickets — that is, writing multiple citations for essentially the same offense.
It’s hard to measure the impact that’s had because, well, traffic’s been pretty light lately. Of course, they're writing fewer tickets. But officers say the changes took some pressure off the troops and improved morale, because many were as mad as Reynolds.
“Nobody hates a dirty cop worse than an honest cop,” says Capt. Tony Cretalla, who runs the Professional Standards Division. “We go to great lengths to gain the public’s trust, and these cops took away that trust.”
SLED’s report, lost in the pandemic, was broadcast by WCBD-TV last week, and it reopened old wounds ... because it paints an unflattering portrait.
The officers told SLED that, more than a decade ago, the unwritten rule on the force was that they had to issue 50 tickets a week to pull their weight. That number had escalated to 80-100 by 2013. The officers said supervisors wanted stats to make the division look good, so the daily routine became “hunting” expired tags — which was easy prey.
Morgan said a senior officer once explained that expired tags exposed drivers to numerous violations … and citations. Nobody asked too many questions, and nobody used the word “quota.” Morgan said it was called an “expectation of production,” and it became a competition among traffic cops.
“Luckily I was murdering seatbelts the whole time,” one said in a group text on a productive day.
Winters said bogus tickets became a “crutch.” He’d written one driver four or five tickets on an expired tag, but the man then found his renewal receipt. Rather than void the tickets, which would’ve required five separate emails to his boss, Winters simply dismissed them later. No victim, no crime.
Internal affairs and SLED investigators discovered several officers using the same loophole. Poring through body camera footage and ticket records, they caught three who'd written ghost tickets. They suspected a fourth, but he’d already left the force and denied it.
Some drivers who were let go with a warning had been surreptitiously issued a half-dozen tickets, the probe found. All the cops had to do was dismiss them before the court date. Which is how they eventually got caught.
One officer wrote a bogus ticket to the relative of a ranking department official … and forgot to dismiss it before a summons went out. Internal affairs began investigating immediately, and Cretalla didn’t buy the "pressure from supervisors" excuse: “You tell someone.”
Reynolds told traffic cops to stop papering motorists with tickets, that he didn't care how many they wrote.
“Traffic is a priority — it’s our No. 1 complaint, the No. 1 cause of loss of life,” Reynolds says. “When we write tickets, there has to be a purpose. To save lives. Those guys sacrificed our reputation for this.”
And that’s the real crime — well, aside from quotas, unwritten or otherwise. Those officers gamed the system and hurt the department’s reputation at a time when police-community relations aren’t ideal.
Charleston police don’t deserve that, any more than a driver deserves three tickets for unexpired tags.