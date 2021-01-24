The folks at Dominion Energy obviously can’t take a hint, but apparently they can read a room.
For months, state lawmakers, the governor and customers repeatedly told the monopoly utility that raising electric rates in the middle of a pandemic is a bad idea — if not downright heartless. Still, Dominion persisted.
Gotta dole out those dividends, after all.
But earlier this month, Dominion officials agreed with state regulators to temporarily press “pause” on their 7.7% rate hike request. They didn’t do this out of community spirit, a sense of shared suffering … or basic human decency.
They did it because they feared the state Public Service Commission was about to give them an epic beat down.
That’s a refreshingly new narrative for the PSC, and good news for South Carolina residents, even those who get their utilities elsewhere. Because some utilities (ahem) have been robbing us blind for years.
The first sign of this shift in bureaucratic oversight came when Rodney Blevins, the CEO of Dominion’s South Carolina operations, testified before the commission. Usually, such appearances are a formality. And in past years, members of the PSC have been positively obsequious with these captains of industry.
But new Chairman Justin Williams took a different tack. Warning: not for the squeamish.
“You understand there are people in your service area that are struggling, some struggling more than others, but either way that light bill, as they call it, is something that a significant portion of ratepayers in your service area struggle with?” Williams asked.
“Crystal clear on that,” Blevins said.
“So how was it socially responsible to offer a $1,000 rebate check, if you will, to ratepayers in your service area knowing that a significant number of them are struggling to make ends meet on a daily basis?” Williams asked.
Yeah, he went there. People are still wildly upset that Dominion dangled big ol’ checks to drum up support for their takeover of SCANA — and then unceremoniously rescinded the offer.
Blevins explained that the infamous rebate checks were dropped in favor of simply lowering electric rates more than originally proposed, which is true. And which the PSC already knew. To his credit, Blevins carefully avoided implicating powerful lawmakers who may or may not have steered Dominion in that politically fraught direction.
Unfortunately, and unsurprisingly, reneging on those checks didn’t go over well, what with Dominion customers still paying off the scandalous — nay, criminal — V.C. Summer nuclear plant boondoggle.
“Not our finest hour,” Blevins admitted.
But Williams kept going, establishing an unattractive pattern of greed and poor decisions that has transferred effortlessly from SCANA to Dominion. Which leads us back to the rate hike.
“Would not history look back on Dominion withdrawing its application for a rate adjustment as a better decision, and socially responsible, considering the pandemic that we’re experiencing?” Williams asked.
That is what you call a public shaming.
It was clear throughout the hearing that several commissioners weren’t crazy about Dominion’s proposed rate hike, what with all the questions about the utility’s liberal bonuses. Finally, the Office of Regulatory Staff suggested a six-month pause on the case. Dominion relented.
“We do not think there is any benefit to continue battling one another in this proceeding,” the company’s attorneys said.
Well, no benefit to them.
For too long, utility regulation in South Carolina was a joke. Every company knew it only had to request an outlandish rate increase — say, 7.7% — and the PSC would grant 4% like clockwork. So utilities just doubled what they really wanted, and it was almost a guaranteed done deal.
But the legacy of the staggering malfeasance behind V.C. Summer may be better regulation. For a while, at least. Between SCE&G fleecing its customers, and the grief those folks gave state lawmakers, the PSC suddenly seems to have a lot more teeth.
Or at least more bite.
Now, that doesn’t mean the end of rate increases. State law makes it difficult for the PSC to outright deny requests. These companies are allowed to recoup expenses and make a reasonable profit. The state Supreme Court has shown the PSC rarely gets to go all Nancy Reagan and just say “No.”
So don’t expect miracles, just moderation. Because even though Williams absolutely dominated and demoralized Dominion, the company has enough evidence of legitimate expenditures to justify some level of a rate increase.
Even if, so far, it has shown little evidence of shame, humility or empathy.