I was ecstatic to read U.S. Sen. Tim Scott’s perspectives about the plight of heirs’ properties in the African-American community in the Post and Courier article titled, “SC land slipping away from families amid fragile claims and explosive growth.”
Sen. Scott’s great-great-grandfather, Lawrence Ware, married my great-grandfather’s sister, Suzannah Wooden.
Not only did Lawrence Ware live to be 103 years old, but he was able to accumulate 900 acres in the Salley area. He and my great-great-grandfather, Oscar J. Thompson Sr., my great-grandfathers, Landy Curry and Jerome Williams, and other relatives were among many African-Americans who purchased land during the era of racial segregation to escape the perilous uncertainty of sharecropping. It resulted in independence for themselves and their descendants.
Like U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn, I have heard stories and sometimes even witnessed African-American families losing their land. Common reasons include quick cash, family infighting and developers’ encroachment for capitalistic opportunities. It saddens me. It is even sadder when some African-Americans do not understand the economic significance of heirs’ property historically.
Economically, land was primarily viewed as a cultivation space for sustainable living among families in ancient Africa. Land was not viewed as disposable, but beneficial for the basic needs of life: food, water, clothes and shelter. Furthermore, the resources and contents within the land were cultivated to meet those needs. The present threat of “disposability” was very real, so many families had to think pragmatically to maintain and keep their property. This was done by extracting wealth from the land, trading with other families and building a collaborative framework among kinfolk, among other strategies.
The disposability of heirs’ properties in the African-American community is well documented by research, analyses from experts and the heirs’ themselves.
Given the historical and contemporary plight of unemployment, underemployment and wealth inequality among African-Americans, preserving heirs’ property is vital. But many heirs believe that preserving land means paying taxes to keep it. I believe that it is more important for owners of heirs’ property to preserve their land to generate wealth. A plausible idea is growing and harvesting trees. It is a time-tested industry that allows wealthy property owners to consistently generate revenue. In my recent book, “The Thompson Family: Untold Stories from the Past (1830-1960),” I mentioned how my cousin and great-great-great uncle, Otis Thompson Sr. and his first cousin, John Friday, contracted with the Aiken Lumber Company to sell lumber on their property for the sum of $650. By envisioning land as a wealth utility, heirs and their descendants have a greater chance of escaping the historical and contemporary plight of unemployment, underemployment and wealth inequality that have stifled the economic prospects of African-American communities.
It was imperative for African-American heirs of property to support Sen. Scott’s effort to pass legislation to make it less burdensome for farmers with heirs property to tap into federal programs to preserve their land. (Congress approved the farm bill this week with the heirs’ property provisions in it.) I would also encourage African-American heirs of property to take advantage of the resources offered by the Center for Heirs Property Preservation. The group is doing amazing work in helping heirs generate wealth from their land and offers a variety of strategies in maintaining their land.
I also would challenge African-American heirs of property to think of their land as a utility.
Walter B. Curry Jr. is a Columbia resident.