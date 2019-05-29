Young students are supposed to learn in two places — in the classroom and beyond the classroom, especially the home. But the Charleston County public school system, even as it pushes a “Mission-Critical” campaign to close persistent black-white achievement gaps, is doubling down on the classroom and giving the same old lip service to the home.
The school board’s rear-view attitude was on display when it adopted the first stage of “Mission-Critical.” On Feb. 11, it approved seven actions with no fewer than 39 bullet points, but none of them address parental-family engagement.
Last fall, the district launched the Charleston Shared Future forums where it invited the community to help it attain racial equity in school achievement by 2035. But none of the four alternative action scenarios produced by the Shared Future 35-member team even mention parental-family engagement.
The district is getting a lot of outside advice on what it’s doing wrong or should be doing to close achievement gaps that go back to the desegregation of local public schools in the early 1960s. But only one group took a close look at how Calhoun Street was fumbling parental-family relationships — the Avery Research Center at the College of Charleston. The center’s December 2017 report, “The State of Racial Disparities in Charleston County, 2000-2015,” didn’t mince words. It said: “The county’s school district has done an abysmal job of reaching and connecting with black parents.”
In contrast to Charleston, some other school systems with the same stubborn achievement gaps are making a paradigm shift. Instead of throwing more, and scarcer, dollars at classroom blackboards, they are developing thought-out strategies to build parental-family engagement. One such system covers greater Louisville, Kentucky. With 100,000 students, its enrollment is twice as large as Charleston’s but the two districts have about the same racial makeup — 47 percent white and 37 percent black in greater Louisville (which includes surrounding Jefferson County) and 47 percent white and 39 percent black in Charleston County.
Heading family engagement programming in the greater Louisville district is Chrystal Hawkins, who was raised by a single mother in a poor, black household. Hawkins, who is married and has an 11-year-old son and is pursuing her doctorate in educational administration, said “parent nights” and parent-teacher conferences are a start but aren’t enough to improve student achievement.
Often, engagement disconnects begin with the professionals at the school, she said. “Many teachers and administrators aren’t trained at the college level before entering the classroom on how to engage parents in an impactful way.” she said. “That’s why we started with capacity building. We have multiple levels of capacity building aimed at increasing the social capital of parents. Engagement shouldn’t be ‘owned’ by one person at the school.”
“To do that, we do mean building adult capacity and child capacity simultaneously and bringing adults and children together to learn,” said Vice President-Education Josh Cramer, who has a doctorate in educational leadership.
In Charleston, the nonprofit Meeting Street Academy has a strong engagement program for its 300 families, many of whom are black and live in “under-resourced communities” — like many of the black families in the public-school district’s Title I schools (which are predominantly lower income).
Meeting Street points to the highly positive scores it has achieved on individualized tests. In national Measure of Academic Progress tests that are calibrated to the year-to-year performance of each student, the academy ranked in the 97th percentile in reading and 96th percentile in math nationally. The results also put the academy well above most Charleston public schools.
Principal Dirk Bedford said Meeting Street’s engagement strategy is centered on building a trusting relationship between parent and teacher: “When parents have had experiences (with their children’s school) that aren’t entirely welcoming, they may be hesitant to get involved. When we see that it’s our job to create an environment where they will be truly partners with us.”
At its June 24 meeting, the Charleston County School Board will have the opportunity to add parental-family engagement as the eighth step in its “Mission-Critical” program. That step may be just enough to start closing the long-standing racially based achievement gaps that rob thousands of local black students of their opportunity to succeed and thereby damages the whole community.
Tom Grubisich is a member of the board of the Charleston Forum and writes regularly about racial inequities in Charleston. He can be reached at tomgrubisich@gmail.com.