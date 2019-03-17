Millions of visitors and billions of dollars in economic impacts — the tourism season is in high gear. Old Charleston is ground zero, and the industry operating the world’s most hospitable community is tested again.
The welcome mats are out, especially at restaurants, where thousands of meals are being served and millions of dollars are paid. These eateries operate in a nuanced universe, constantly challenged by those ultra-fine lines that separate good restaurants from great restaurants. We ought to pay more attention to these businesses that employ thousands and help define Greater Charleston’s soaring reputation as a tourism center.
Reviewers — The Post and Courier’s being among the best — tell us about food and service and ambiance. But what about the restaurant’s mindset? Its attitude? Most of us can sense right away if our chosen restaurant is going to be good on any given arrival. Greetings might be warm and welcoming, but are they genuine?
Restaurant staffers often seem oblivious to their presence, which might suggest a preference for being somewhere else, or a preference that the customer was dining somewhere else. This void of self-possession is the attitude of mediocrity — or something less.
One of my old pals describes the “tourist” syndrome. “Smart restaurant folks know the tourists and the regulars. But the not-so-smart ones treat them all like they are tourists.”
Like the manager at a well-known restaurant who recently asked three couples where they were from. Busy fellow, he was. He had posed to the same six repeat customers the same question on their three previous visits. Being from New York or London impresses, from North Charleston or Mount Pleasant, apparently not-so-much.
But when asked politely, “don’t treat us like tourists,” the manager and his server colleague became reflective. “Thank you for that reminder. You’re absolutely correct.” He presented a complimentary dessert menu sampling. And on the next visit, the six patrons were greeted by their names. A great restaurant became great again.
A local couple decided to try Monza’s recently upgraded dining room as they entertained friends and relatives from New York. They concluded a good-food, good-service meal and then decided to have desserts across King Street at Halls Chophouse. They were carrying a take-home bag of leftover pizza. A table for desserts at an ultra–busy restaurant such as Halls is a big ask, but there they were, locals and tourists with leftover pizza in hand. At the door, a Hall family member took their pizza, promising to keep it warm as they enjoyed their desserts. The tourists were mightily impressed. The locals were grateful; their loyalty requited.
The scale might vary by restaurant, but the reality does not: profit in the dynamic restaurant business is largely related to regular repeat customers. Tourists are welcomed costs-covering paying customers. But it’s the local and loyal customers who put the bucks on the net bottom line.
From an almost standing start 50 years ago, Charleston’s restaurant industry has become an impressive and generally respected operation. Its development tracks regional Charleston’s popularity to global tourists, having heard all about the history and architectural treasures and us charming Southerners, want to see it and experience it. It used to be a repeatable pilgrimage beginning in February’s spring-anticipation days. Now, it is a year-round operation that peaks in the spring.
We should applaud the risk-taking investors and the hard-working and creative folks who operate Charleston’s restaurant industry. The metrics of “great,” “excellent” and “world-class” readily apply to a growing number of these enterprises.
And with so many nice choices, we local customers can be promiscuous with our favorites. But earned loyalty is the currency of the restaurants-customers relationships. We might play the field, but we tend to return to our comfort and enjoyment zones.
Such loyalty tips the scales from good to great. It is a profit-making asset.
With classic Southern hospitality, Charleston’s great restaurants easily resolve “don’t treat me like a tourist” tensions. They are careful to treat tourists like they are locals whose loyalty they covet. And with that, they enhance old Charleston’s sterling reputation as a very hospitable place to visit.
Ron Brinson, a former associate editor of this newspaper, is a North Charleston city councilman. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com.