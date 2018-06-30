Our political discourse is no longer discourse. It’s insults and hatred hurled back and forth on Twitter and Facebook. It’s adults shouting over one another on cable TV. It’s driving a car into a crowd of protesters or shooting a U.S. representative while he plays baseball.
None of this is OK.
No, President Donald Trump’s constant attacks on the media as the enemies of the American people probably didn’t have anything to do with Thursday’s shooting at a newspaper office in Maryland. But that doesn’t make his rhetoric any more responsible, much less presidential.
On Friday, he acknowledged that journalists, “should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their jobs.” That’s progress at least.
But a week that started with a debate over when, if ever, it is acceptable to publicly harass Trump administration employees ended in tragic, physical workplace violence.
“Dumpster fire,” which was a popular term to describe the political environment during the 2016 election, doesn’t begin to express how ugly things have gotten. It’s more like the world’s largest landfill melting down like a volcano and spewing streams of boiling hatred across the country.
Of course, none of this is particularly new. People have been ugly to each other for as long as there have been people. But technology makes it easy to be ugly to the maximum number of people with minimum effort, and it largely distances us from the very real, very personal consequences of that ugliness. That’s dangerous.
I will readily admit that I haven’t always been civil with people who disagree with me. I’ve said things that should have been left unsaid, and being rude certainly hasn’t ever helped me change anyone’s mind. So I’m going to try to be better. I hope readers will join me.
To start, we should try to minimize the amount of time we spend worrying about what’s going on in Washington, D.C. — particularly whatever happens to be the latest Twitter provocation from Mr. Trump or anyone else. It’s counterproductive to get anxious and upset about sarcastic or mean-spirited tweets.
In fact, the less we know about who is saying what to whom on social media, the better. Instead, let’s focus more on local issues, where there is typically a higher level of consensus and where partisan labels tend to be less meaningful.
Is flooding in the low-lying parts of the Charleston area more of a concern for Democrats or Republicans? How about traffic relief? Over-development? Housing affordability? Quality of life? Education? Health care?
To be sure, reasonable people can propose wildly different solutions to any of those problems. Take the bitter debate over the completion of I-526. Even the term used to describe it — is it a completion or an extension? — generates no small amount of controversy. Opinions may not break down along Republican or Democratic lines, but debates about 526 can get pretty heated.
The thing is, everyone in the Charleston area can agree that traffic is a problem. And while there are lots of different ways to address that problem, the solution most likely to be effective is probably some form of “all of the above.”
Based on research and decades of anecdotal evidence from other cities, I-526 is unlikely to be a silver bullet for traffic in the Charleston area. It might even make things worse in the long run. But it’s understandable that connectivity is a problem, and that the people of Johns Island in particular are suffering in a traffic nightmare.
Most of us can hopefully accept that the other issues listed above are also concerns that we should be dealing with. The more we work together on them and find common ground, the more likely we are to actually do something productive.
It doesn’t really matter who created the hatred volcano we live in. It’s been bubbling under the surface for as long as mankind has existed, and social media just helped it erupt. But if each of us filled up a single bucket of civility, we might be able to put out the fire.
And the best part about a volcano is that it is not just a force of destruction, but one of recreation. Lava builds new land and breaks down into fertile ground where new life can grow. We can make the best of a nasty situation, but we have to put out the fire first.
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer with The Post and Courier.