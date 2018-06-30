Congratulations, Gov. McMaster. You did it. The primary was no hill for an old political climber.
And now you’re the Republicans’ gubernatorial nominee, and we’re reminded yet again that our state is authentic Trump country. The president’s coattails are long, and Mr. Trump’s one certain virtue is loyalty. You’re the prohibitive favorite as we begin the long general election campaign.
And when you finally settle down from the primary campaign, take a look at Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s strong statement June 18 about Mr. Trump’s audacious trade views.
Alabama is Trump territory, too, but Gov. Ivey is not happy with the president’s trade jingoism. She’s warning that punitive tariffs and flawed trade relationships can ruin a good thing in Alabama, namely strong economic development trends related to global investments:
“ ... Retaliatory tariffs on American-made goods will harm Alabama, the companies that have invested billions of dollars in our state and the thousands of households dependent upon those companies for good-paying jobs. I strongly oppose any efforts that may harm those companies that employ thousands of Alabamians and contribute billions to our economy. I am committed to protecting Alabama jobs and consumers. ... ”
How about that, Gov. McMaster? Protecting jobs statewide — and consumers, too — is a political grail for any governor. You made that point nicely in your primary campaign themes.
Alabama’s global investments roster includes Mercedes, Honda, Hyundai and a creative plant jointly operated by Toyota and Mazda. Boeing competitor Airbus of France is on that list, too. The state’s global success record was built with a trainable workforce, and demand curves that meld international markets efficiently — unless governments act to upset this melding.
But governor, you will agree that our state has an even longer and bigger stick in the global pie. South Carolina’s automotive sector dates back to the 1980s when Michelin and BMW arrived in the Upstate. It has been growing exponentially since. BMW exports 70 percent of its production; it’s the Port of Charleston’s biggest shipper customer. Daimler Mercedes is doubling its production of Sprinter vans, and our state is the tire-producing capital of North America. And how about the aerospace sector? Boeing is producing airplanes for carriers all over the world.
The International Trade Administration pegs South Carolina’s export market values at $32.2 billion in 2017. More than 156,000 jobs statewide are directly linked to exports. We know the big names such as Boeing, Michelin, Bosch, Mercedes and BMW, but the ITA report notes that more than 5,100 small- and medium-size businesses also participate in our state’s export enterprise.
That report ranks South Carolina’s five largest export customers as China, Canada, Germany, Mexico and the United Kingdom. That’s a pretty good match to the nations Mr. Trump has targeted with his edgy rhetoric and actions. Those are our “customers,” governor, and surely you’ve noticed that the leaders of those countries are responding with equally strident messaging and actions. And we all noticed that Harley-Davidson did not have a good week, prompting worry about what’s next.
The bottom line is that global investment strategies have worked brilliantly for South Carolina — and Alabama and so many other states. But punitive tariffs and trade war talk threaten these strategies — and the thousands of jobs that define economic growth and stability
Not some of those jobs, governor — all of them.
Here’s betting, sir, that you understand the risks to South Carolina’s economy in tariff fights and protracted trade wars. Nobody wins. And South Carolina, with its model marketing to international investments, and now its dependence on global sectors, could lose big-time.
Gov. Ivey has explained such risks to Alabamians. Now you might find the time to alert our state in similar fashion to the importance of international investments and trade flows for South Carolina’s economy.
And, more importantly, you might use your best-pal-forever relationship with President Trump to alert him to the political downsides of job losses and higher prices so clearly hinged to his unhinged trade policies and actions. In fact, sir, it seems you are uniquely positioned to deliver the ground-up message Mr. Trump needs to hear on behalf of many states.
Some might say you scooted up that primary hill hanging tightly to President Trump’s political coattails. Heck, even the president seems to suggest that. The other side to that interpretation is that Mr. Trump finds your coattails equally useful in rallying and firming his base. Many of these Palmetto State jobs threatened by Mr. Trump’s trade tactics are held by folks who form the president’s base.
So, governor, getting the president to calm down his trade war alley fight mindset would be a mighty good thing for South Carolina — and America.
You can do this, sir. Should be no hill for an old political climber.
Ron Brinson, a former associate editor of this newspaper, is a North Charleston city councilman. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com.