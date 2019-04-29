Neighborhoods have been developing and changing since the dawn of civilization, but the idea of gentrification — when an influx of new money and new people transforms a community — has emerged as an issue since only the 1960s. And it is a complicated and often misunderstood term.
In some communities, gentrification evokes instant distrust. It implies the arrival of selfish developers, investors and corporate chains replacing locally owned, independent businesses — and a flood of well-off white people who inevitably push out the poorer black and brown people who were there before.
But for many neighborhoods, gentrification represents much-needed investment. Local residents welcome the resurrection and revival of neglected and disinvested areas. Community leaders desire capital investments, leading to better services, jobs, thriving businesses and other components of a healthy, vibrant neighborhood. As one resident of West Baltimore put it: “How can we get some gentrification in our community?”
It turns out both views are correct. Gentrification does not have to mean displacement — if the circumstances are aligned correctly.
An analysis of U.S. Census Bureau and demographic data from 2000 to 2013, released last month, confirmed what community activists in many cities have long reported: Yes, gentrification often pushes people out of their neighborhoods. The analysis, by researchers at the organization I lead, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, found that at least 135,000 black and Hispanic residents were displaced from their neighborhoods during the period we studied.
But displacement of people of color in gentrified neighborhoods wasn’t uniform. For instance, Minneapolis had gentrification in 22 neighborhoods, but only one had indications of displacement. In Los Angeles, 73 neighborhoods gentrified, and there was displacement in 13 of them. The data showed displacement in just 22 percent of the neighborhoods that experienced an influx of new people and new money in the time period studied. The rest did not show displacement.
That suggests that investment and revitalization of poor neighborhoods doesn’t have to push out the people who lived there before. It does, sometimes. But why not always?
The notion that gentrification doesn’t always result in displacement may seem antithetical to some, because the term is often used as a synonym for displacement. In fact, if a neighborhood keeps the same number of housing units but has an influx of new residents, then displacement inevitably will occur.
But in some places, it appears investment and economic revival are occurring without immediate displacement, suggesting some capacity for longtime residents to stay put and reap the benefits of increased property values — or the production of new housing or utilization of empty units.
Other research on gentrification suggests that ownership plays a key role in resisting displacement. For communities that have endured decades of disinvestment, where banks don’t invest in small business or mortgage lending, gentrification finds few homeowners who can reap the rewards of the new investment.
On the other hand, in lower-income neighborhoods where a significant percentage of residents own their homes, gentrification can be a life-changing event for some families, leading to the kind of wealth-building that can dramatically improve their economic mobility.
Our study looked at data and patterns but didn’t compare policies and local practices that might explain them. But community leaders around the nation have developed approaches to encourage investment and avoid displacement. For instance, most states and many local governments offer caps or breaks on property taxes for longtime residents. This is known as a homestead exemption, and it’s often offered to help the elderly on fixed incomes remain in their homes even while their home values increase.
Another finding from the study revealed a startling problem hiding in plain sight: Although gentrification is a common enough term, it’s not a common experience. A small number of booming metropolises attracted the bulk of the investment, construction and demographic shifts that fit our definition of gentrification.
This suggests another stark and difficult policy challenge. Not only is the nation’s population increasingly concentrated in urban areas — but investment capital and growth are even more concentrated.
Some say gentrification is by definition a process that pushes people out. Perhaps the problem is in part the word itself. So if people aren’t pushed out when new money and people arrive, what’s that called? Should we call that process something other than gentrification? Reinvestment? Revitalization? Integration? Or can the word gentrification suffice for what turns out to be a more complex matrix of factors that lead to stronger communities in some cases, displaced populations in others and, at least in the recent past, absolutely nothing in most places?
Whatever we call it, we have a starting point, a baseline of data that shows that investment and displacement are related but distinct phenomena. That’s important. Cultural and physical displacement occurs when the people who live in booming neighborhoods are pushed aside to make way for wealthier newcomers. Understanding the difference between these phenomena will help community leaders, lenders, investors and policymakers promote sustainable investment and economic growth without destroying the social fabric of cities and neighborhoods. The benefits of urban living, access to work, cultural events and great schools shouldn’t just be available to the rich. Now we know: They don’t have to be.
Jesse Van Tol is chief executive officer of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.