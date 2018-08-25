The young and forceful elected leader stood before a crowd of even younger political enthusiasts from all over South Carolina; his ramrod Citadel posture, that wry smile and slightly twangy drawl framing a presence that excited an eager audience. His speech quickly became an easy lecture on his “long view” of America.
“We live in the most exciting time — a time of changes,” he declared, priming his summary point, America’s political and social makeups are in an “explosion” mode, and America’s youth will face both the opportunities and the problems related to “the communications explosion, the knowledge explosion and the population explosion.”
“Some say we must return to the ideals of our Founding Fathers. They often neglect to point out that many of our Founding Fathers were young people.”
He reminded the students that four South Carolinians signed the Declaration of Independence — Thomas Heyward Jr., Arthur Middleton, Thomas Lynch Jr. and Edward Rutledge. All were 35 or younger. Two were 27.
“Young people should be aroused and join the political discourse ... strengthen the role of government to protect and defend, to make our society progressive for all.”
It’s a fairly simple proposition, he suggested, but one complicated by the currency of democracy — votes.
“Too many politicians prefer to identify with people’s problems as campaigns instead of trying to solve them and thereby earning the vote.”
The “war on poverty” is a necessary policy, he emphasized. “Too many lack proper housing, proper educational opportunities — and jobs!” It’s a complex socioeconomic equation of balance: “We have to assist the poorer and isolated folks, but at the same time we don’t want to break down their personal initiatives.”
And he warned that fiscal discipline and accountability must attend government operations at all levels, noting local, state and federal governments do not have the luxury of unlimited resources.
“We must solve our problems by priority-setting. Defense is THE priority; we go from there.”
And moving voter eligibility from 21 to 18 was uber-important, he said to agreeable applause.
“Longer life spans can create the imbalance of old and young views in voting. Some say teenagers are not ready for the voting booth. But we all know that young people have the biggest stake of all — America’s future.”
Caring, attentive government stressing national defense and human needs, priorities shaped by resources, fiscal discipline and accountability, inclusion of young and old in all levels of government. In other forums, his informed positions on environmental issues further defined his work and his warnings to his constituents. His record on strengthening public schools is legend.
For sure, his views that day transcend the ideologies of the extreme we know so well. His point was that the best of government is the composite goal of responsible partisanship and ultimate bipartisanship. It’s his “long view of America,” not the simplistic news-cycle control contests.
His message to the students was shaped by his informed positions, not some political party edict. And given an aspirational assumption that all his elected-office colleagues are acting with good-faith commitments of doing the right things for America, his voice is a force for forging real solutions through the forces of partisanship.
So, is this 47-year-old happy political warrior conservative or liberal?
Republican or Democrat?
Does it matter?
Result-oriented bipartisanship trumping the paralysis of polarizing ideology — who among us would disagree that we need more of the former and less of the latter?
His gentle lecture that warm Saturday afternoon was timely — and timeless: change is explosive, fiscal discipline is imperative. The future of America is a never-ending destiny controlled by the demographic composite — the young, the old, all races and ethnic groups.
These days, his friends and admirers miss seeing the legendary South Carolinian and we miss his occasional columns in this newspaper. After he delivered that timeless message 50 years ago to students gathered at The Citadel Beach House on the Isle of Palms, he served another 37 years in the U.S. Senate. He was never stumped or trumped by partisan divides. It was his way, old-fashioned bargaining, often loud and forceful, but always in key with his long view of America.
He’ll be 97 years old on Jan. 1. A mutual friend says he’s sharp as a tack, “going strong,” and savoring his grandstand views of an evolving America.
He’s apparently enjoying the twilight of a remarkable life of public service with a twinkle in his eye; one report says he has no problem with President Trump’s tariff strategies, noting that tariffs always have been a tool in America’s policymaking.
Republican or Democrat?
Liberal or conservative?
Doesn’t matter, does it? Getting it right does.
State representative, lieutenant governor, governor, U.S. senator — a lifetime and a legacy of public service.
We miss you, Fritz Hollings.
Your “long view of America” is timeless.
Ron Brinson, a former associate editor of this newspaper, is a North Charleston city councilman. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com.