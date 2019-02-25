President Trump is set to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un this week in Vietnam. While the complexities of the North Korean nuclear issue and Pyongyang’s well-recorded history of hard bargaining present challenges for an accord, the biggest obstacle to a deal may be the American foreign policy establishment.
When confronted by an unorthodox president intent on challenging its deeply held beliefs or institutional prerogatives, the foreign policy establishment, a bipartisan power base located inside and outside government, never hesitates to assert itself. If Trump hasn’t learned this and the danger it poses to his policy, all he needs to do is ask Jimmy Carter.
Carter, like Trump, was an outsider, less beholden to establishment thinking and institutions than most presidents. When he controversially tried to withdraw all remaining U.S. ground combat forces from South Korea in 1977, he faced immediate pushback from establishment defenders. They alerted Congress and the public to the dangers of this policy and used their institutional perches and professional knowledge to torpedo it. The same threatens to happen to Trump’s efforts to forge rapprochement, or even a peace treaty, with North Korea.
Carter’s policy was under siege from the moment he announced it. In the words of one Pentagon dissenter, his opponents began a “rear-guard action — delay it, water it down, mitigate the decision as much as possible.”
For example, Maj. Gen. John K. Singlaub, chief of staff and third in command of the United States Forces Korea, caused a minor uproar when he told a Washington Post reporter that Carter’s policy would “lead to war.” Carter reprimanded him and removed him from his post in Korea. But Singlaub wouldn’t back down and provided similar testimony to a House Armed Services subcommittee.
Less forceful but arguably more damaging was testimony by Gen. George S. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He said Carter’s policy “went against the chiefs in a fundamental way,” that they were offered no clear rationale for the policy and had recommended only a phased reduction of just 7,000 troops out of roughly 40,000 over five years, which Carter dismissed. Carter wanted to remove an entire 26,000-person division — all ground combat forces.
Buttressing such public testimony, members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee received closed-door briefings from CIA officers, who offered more worrisome intelligence on Pyongyang’s military capabilities than administration officials had provided. It also didn’t help that the Pentagon released top-secret, back-channel cables that clearly emphasized the chain-of-command’s concerns about the withdrawal.
This push proved successful. Public and internal opposition forced Carter to include a massive, military transfer package of nearly $2 billion and to backload the withdrawal schedule, leaving the bulk of the American troops in South Korea until the third and final phase of the withdrawal.
South Korea’s own bad behavior — in this case an illicit influence-buying campaign in the United States — actually helped kill Carter’s plans. It soured congressional attitudes toward Seoul, bolstering the contingent in Congress that was already working to stall the military aid package. By April 1978, Carter was forced to draw out and reduce the size of the first phase of the withdrawal.
Meanwhile, more ominous intelligence surfaced and was leaked to Congress and the press, indicating North Korea possessed larger and more offensively deployed military forces than originally thought. Although Carter later doubted the veracity of the intelligence, its emergence doomed his policy.
By July 1979, Carter’s withdrawal policy had been dropped.
Trump has faced a similar trajectory. There was considerable hand-wringing when he traded bellicose broadsides with Kim and threatened nuclear destruction. Yet there was just as much pushback when Trump reversed course and met with Kim in June. The meeting was maligned: it was rushed and lacked proper working-level preparation; produced a poorly recycled version of past declarations that was short on details; and provided a tyrant international legitimacy, thus forgoing a bargaining chip long-sought by the Kim regime.
The newly appointed ambassador to South Korea, Adm. Harry B. Harris, undermined Trump’s policy by testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that North Korea still posed a threat. CIA Director Gina Haspel echoed this point, voicing skepticism Pyongyang would ever give up its nuclear arms, as did Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton. Democrats piled on, criticizing Trump’s willingness to rush ahead and make concessions based on “mere hope” and “vague promises.”
Establishment criticism has persisted, including a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies that Pyongyang has continued to improve its missile capabilities.
Even as Trump prepares to meet with Kim again, his own administration is actively undermining his policy.
In recent Senate testimony, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coates said Pyongyang had only “reversibly dismantled portions of its WMD infrastructure.”
The recent Worldwide Threat Assessment bluntly concluded, “North Korea is unlikely to give up all of its nuclear weapons and production capabilities, even as it seeks to negotiate partial denuclearization steps to obtain key U.S. and international concessions. … North Korean leaders view nuclear arms as critical to regime survival.”
This is a direct attempt by the intelligence community to limit Trump’s options, making it a long shot that Trump will achieve a genuine denuclearization process — even if the North Koreans acceded to one.
And there is the problem of Trump himself. Denuclearization requires a grasp of the complexities involved and a willingness to refrain from touting unrealistic expectations. Trump lacks these qualities, and his challenges at home will distract from the focus needed.
If Trump tries to forge a new political relationship with North Korea without clear, verifiable denuclearization, he will face even more daunting obstacles.
The establishment will do its best to stop any new relationship with a nuclear North Korea. And as they proved to Carter, for as much power as a president has in foreign policy, when he takes on the establishment, he is likely to lose.
Clint Work is an assistant professor at the University of Utah's Asia Campus in Incheon, South Korea. His focus is on U.S.-Korea relations and U.S. Foreign Policy. The column first appeared in The Washington Post.