North Charleston Fire Chief Greg Bulanow spoke with a lilt of understandable pride recently while delivering his department’s annual performance summary. It was a score sheet of 19,000 calls for “service” — properties protected, lives saved and professional training milestones met. Seventy-three firefighters were recognized for having participated in the “saving of a human life.” One three-man crew was honored for entering a smoke-filled home in the middle of the night and rescuing an unconscious mother and her two small children.
The roster of promotions was a profile of diversity, including women moving upward through the ranks.
Most major fire departments stage such morale-nurturing awards and promotions programs for first responders and their families. Chief Bulanow’s message was a validation of his department’s revised values and professionalism standards. It was also a timely commentary that should interest every municipal taxpayer.
Fire departments, over the past decade, form one of the nice success stories of local governments. Standards and values have changed dramatically. And most fire departments in the Charleston region have improved, some dramatically.
Research has broadened understandings of causes and prevention of fires, creating new emphasis on safer buildings and safer techniques for firefighters. Today, firefighters are the first to arrive on most medical calls, rescuing and evacuating patients and stabilizing the injured and ill until county paramedics arrive. Well-tested best practices now guide operational protocols that improve outcomes.
For taxpayers, the proposition is straightforward: A high-performance fire department is an investment in a distinctly human enterprise. Firefighters rushing to save a life or suppress a fire is the product; comprehensive training for almost any eventuality is the process. Professionalism and accountability matter. So does an inventory of resources and facilities.
The payoffs are broader and better services to residents and visitors, and direct and indirect savings on property insurance rates. More efficient uses of resources are a benefit, too. Fire chiefs in greater Charleston have melded impressive inter-agency automatic aid and joint-response agreements that enhance each department’s readiness and performances.
Chief Bulanow was a raw recruit with a bachelor’s degree in 1996. He ascended quickly, earning a master’s degree in management along the way. Mayor Keith Summey promoted him to chief in 2009, noting that the Wisconsin native “understands the fire service and, most of all, the firefighters and what they need to be the best they can be.” Bulanow quickly embraced the equations of peer-review accreditations and third-party ratings of risk and readiness. The results are impressive.
Consider that there are 27,100 fire departments in the United States, employing 1.1 million firefighters at 58,000 fire stations. The most coveted accreditation involves years of rigorous peer assessments of readiness, response times, facilities, governmental support and a public hearing before the Commission on Fire Accreditation International. This CFAI accreditation is an ongoing evaluation and must be formally renewed every five years.
The Insurance Service Office (ISO) grades broad aspects of building codes, fire safety, fire department readiness and the community’s risk management. Many insurance companies consider the ISO rating in premium formulas. Every fire department covets the highest possible ISO rating of “1.” So, the combination of international accreditation and ISO “1” is an industry pinnacle.
North Charleston’s fire department, its accreditation recently renewed for another five years, has achieved that goal. The Charleston Fire Department, having gained its accreditation in 2015, also enjoys both designations.
These are not garden-variety achievements. As Chief Bulanow explained, there are 259 accredited departments throughout the nation, equating to 10 percent of the U.S. population served by accredited agencies. Mount Pleasant, Joint Base Charleston, Hilton Head and Parris Island departments also are accredited.
But only 71 of the accredited departments also have ISO “one” ratings, including North Charleston and Charleston.
Mount Pleasant’s ISO rating moved from 3 to 2 last January. Curiously, Mount Pleasant is not a party to most of the automatic aid and joint response agreements.
Firefighters too often operate in the fuzzy abstractions of public perception. But there is nothing fuzzy about firefighters arriving quickly when we need them; they are our heroes coming to help, well-trained to suppress flames, to rescue, to resuscitate, to protect, to reassure. We should never take for granted the ascending professionalism of greater Charleston’s fire departments. It is, in fact, a nice success story.
Ron Brinson, a former associate editor of this newspaper, is a North Charleston city councilman. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com.