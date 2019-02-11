As a pediatrician, I have seen first-hand how gun violence has impacted my patients and their families. Whether a child is a direct victim of or a witness to gun violence, or has a family member who has been affected, his or her life can be forever altered. No child should have to go through this, which is why we need comprehensive, common-sense policies that keep all children safe.
Gun violence is a public health epidemic facing South Carolina and the entire country. If we are to make any change, it must be addressed that way. As we approach the one-year anniversary of the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Florida, I urge our leaders to address the prevention of gun violence the same way we would any epidemic.
If this were an infectious disease, we would be dedicating funds to research the causes of the outbreak. We would determine the root cause and we would move quickly to create a vaccine to prevent future outbreaks of the disease. Yet, with gun violence prevention, we cannot make this same type of meaningful progress. Our federal leaders have failed to dedicate needed funding to research – we are not finding the root causes and have been unable to find evidence-based ways to prevent future gun violence tragedies.
We understand the toll gun violence takes on our communities all too well in South Carolina. In 2017, there were 893 firearm-related deaths in South Carolina and 39,773 deaths nationwide. South Carolina was also one of 16 states with the highest rates of homicide among children from 2012 to 2014.
There are also racial disparities in firearm-related deaths among children. From 2012 to 2014, the annual firearm homicide rate for African-American children was 10 times higher than the rate for white children in the United States. Without meaningful research, we cannot determine why this is the case. Without determining the reason why, we cannot fix the problem.
Federally funded research has played a major role in keeping the public healthy and safe, such as by preventing deaths from car accidents, smoking and infectious diseases. In the absence of this public health research, we have not seen this type of progress when it comes to protecting children, families and communities from gun violence.
One of the main reasons for the absence of federally funded research is the Dickey Amendment. This amendment to a federal spending bill in 1996 indicated that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could not advocate for or promote gun control. The sponsor of the amendment, U.S. Rep. Jay Dickey, has said that he never intended to restrict firearm research. But the practical result was that significant research on firearm safety came to a complete halt.
More recently, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar clarified that the amendment does not prohibit federally funded firearm safety research. The path to significant funding is now clear, and we must take it.
I can only do so much within the walls of my office to treat children who have been impacted by gun violence. Systemic, meaningful change requires meaningful action. Robust funding for firearm safety research is one way we can start making a difference. I stand with the American Academy of Pediatrics and many other medical organizations in asking for $50 million in federal funding for the CDC to conduct this crucial public health research. It is one step forward to ending this epidemic that we must take.
Deborah Greenhouse, M.D., FAAP, is a Columbia pediatrician and a spokeswoman for the American Academy of Pediatrics. She is a past president of the South Carolina Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.