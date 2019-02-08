As theater, Tuesday’s State of the Union address was spot on. One lesson GOP movers and shakers should take from this year’s SOTU is the importance of somehow persuading the greatest mover and shaker of them all to stick to the teleprompter when delivering an important address to the American people. And that is what, more or less, President Donald Trump appeared to do.
The White House speechwriters who put together the words President Trump delivered did their job extraordinarily well, as did he. Now, if someone could just get him to give up his irritating habit of tweeting like all the birdies sing whenever he feels demonized by Democrats and their accomplices in the mainstream media (which he so often is), he could well be on the way to reviving his flagging hopes for victory in 2020.
I think it’s risky to count on Democrats, the next time around, to nominate another candidate like the one they did in 2016 or, worse, one of their “democratic socialist” loonies as they could in 2020.
Speaking of which, can you think of anytime in history when a socialist party, once in power, has relied on an honest democratic election to remain in power? Me neither.
But back to the theatrical aspects of Tuesday night’s performance. The Republican side of the House reacted pretty much as expected to the punch lines Trump delivered. They rose as a bloc to cheer and applaud. No surprise there. It was worth the price of admission, though, to follow Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reaction to points the president made. Her facial expressions and how her storm troopers on the Democratic side of the House reacted to them was deus ex machina theater at its best.
The Democratic “Ladies in White” in particular seemed fixed on Speaker Pelosi (also outfitted in white) for direction -- whether to remain stolidly in their seats, or (rarely) rise to give pro forma hand claps once Pelosi nodded or rose reluctantly herself to applaud something Trump said. Only once did I notice a spontaneous response. When Trump recognized the increased number of women in the new House majority, the Ladies in White rose as one to applaud each other with astonishing vigor. Well, why not?
The faces on both sides of the political divide highlighted by cameramen were a study -- an artistic one -- of what was moving Democrats and Republicans on the House floor. I suspect, however, that faces in the gallery were more moving to those of us watching on television:
World War II veterans and an astronaut who had walked on the moon (how old they all looked, and if you yourself are old your memories of them when they were young, as you were then); family survivors of those said to have been killed by illegal immigrants or drug dealers; a border patrol agent who had suffered multiple gunshots while on the job; a bright-eyed little girl who had undergone multiple operations for brain cancer; a long-serving prisoner, now reformed and pardoned by the president, and another one freed by the First Step program.
The above were just some of the faces that drew you away for a moment from the smiling or scowling ones not in the gallery but in the orchestra seats.
Then, of course, to cap off the night, came the Democratic response. It was delivered by Stacey Abrams, the first African-American woman to be granted the honor of officially repudiating what the president had just said. Perhaps best known nationally for narrowly losing last year’s race for governor in Georgia, she used a large part of her moment in the spotlight to tell viewers her own remarkable life story. I doubt that’s what those who chose her quite had in mind. But then, who knows? She is, after all, one of the rising stars in the Democratic Party.
Thanks to the miracle of television, many millions of Americans were given prime seats in the Big Tent and privileged to view a Ringling Brothers-style three-ring circus.
Is this a great country or what?
R.L. Schreadley is a former Post and Courier executive editor.