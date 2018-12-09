Many of America’s NATO allies have slashed their military budgets since the end of the Cold War.
Those “peace dividends” have taken a toll on the free world’s military power.
When troops were needed in places like Afghanistan or Iraq, some European countries were able or willing to deploy only a few dozens at a time. During the Libya campaign, some European countries were running out of bombs to drop.
If a more urgent wake-up call was needed, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2014 should have done the job. And, indeed, the situation has improved slightly since that act of naked aggression. But most European nations still have a long way to go before their military spending rises to the levels needed to meet threats facing the West.
President Trump has brought much needed attention to our allies’ need to pull their weight by beefing up their militaries.
And some U.S. policymakers are looking to the EU as way forward. After all, 22 members are also part of the NATO pact. Their notion is that an “EU army” could become the “European Pillar” inside NATO.
This might sound good — but it isn’t going to work.
The belief that a militarily stronger EU will encourage European countries to invest more in defense rests on the dubious premise that the EU will be able to achieve what NATO has been unable to do.
Moreover, the creation of an EU army is also risky for the United States and could have negative long-term consequences for NATO.
Proponents argue that an EU army would be made available to the alliance. While theoretically appealing, this is unlikely to
work.
Almost all EU defense and security decisions are made by unanimity — meaning just one country could veto everything. And six veto-wielding EU members aren’t members of NATO.
One of them, Cyprus, has a record of blocking and delaying NATO-EU cooperation, having done so in the Balkans and Afghanistan.
This is also why it wouldn’t be in the interest of the United States to have the bulk of Europe’s fighting force under EU control.
The United States had enough problems getting several NATO members to send meaningful numbers of troops to Afghanistan. So imagine the difficulty it would have if almost all of the armies across Europe merged under one flag and that the decision to use this new army required unanimity. The United States would have to settle for all or nothing — and considering recent anti-American sentiment in Europe, it would probably be nothing.
Also, the goal of creating an EU army is not about creating more military capability in Europe. Eurofederalists have embraced the idea as opening another policy area in which Brussels may plant its flag.
Defense is one of the few areas that largely relies on the competency of the member states. For Brussels, an EU army is about European integration, not military capacity and capability.
Instead, the U.S. should push for more NATO-centric solutions that will ensure advancements in European defense capabilities are done through the alliance or at least on a multilateral basis. Every euro spent on EU defense initiatives is one less available for NATO.
European capitals should focus on fixing NATO rather than creating more institutions and further military commitments within the EU.
This is the only way the United States will see greater burden sharing.
The U.S. must ensure NATO retains its primacy over, and the right of first refusal for, all Europe-related defense matters.
This will guarantee the U.S. retains a level of influence commensurate with the resources it commits to Europe.
Any increase in European military capability needs to take place under the NATO umbrella. NATO has been the cornerstone of trans-Atlantic security for almost seven decades.
Now is not the time to replace it with new structures that would compete with, not complement, the alliance
Luke Coffey is the director of the Heritage Foundation’s Allison Center for Foreign Policy Studies. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.