Baptist Hill High School 9th graders laugh as they watch and listen as Wando High School teacher Jason Brisini as he teaches AP Human Geography Tuesday, February 19, 2019. This is the first year students at Baptist Hill and St. John's High School have taken the course thanks to a new virtual classroom program. Brisini teleconferences with them every morning, joining them via live video stream to give lectures and lead group projects. Brad Nettles/Staff