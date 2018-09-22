Walk more, eat healthy, have fun with friends, avoid stress, find meaningful work and you’ll live longer. For that sensible advice, I expect that Charleston’s medical community and philanthropic residents might be more than willing to fork over, say, $10 million.
Make the check out to me, please.
Just kidding, of course. But that’s more or less what the Blue Zones project and its founder Dan Buettner asked our city to do. Shockingly, more than 40 other communities in the United States have gone along with it, to mixed results.
Charleston didn’t bite, however. After residents raised concerns in a town hall meeting last week, Mayor John Tecklenburg announced the project wouldn’t move forward. That’s a good call.
Mr. Buettner blamed the media. On Thursday, he said The Post and Courier’s coverage — great reporting by Lauren Sausser and smart work by my fellow editorial staffers along with several letters to the editor — felt like he was “invited to dinner and got punched in the face.”
Personally, I think that sounds a bit aggressive. We genteel Charlestonians are more inclined to passive aggression.
Most people in Charleston have nothing against healthy living. On the contrary. But when a for-profit entity talks about raising $10 million to pay for an unspecified list of projects with ambiguous goals, it does some unhealthy things to our blood pressure.
Blue Zones apparently planned on keeping more than 25 percent of that money as profit, by the way, based on comments Mr. Buettner made Thursday at the town hall meeting.
Besides, if Blue Zones hoped to turn $10 million into healthier Charleston residents, they might have been better off handing out cash. Mountains of research show a strong correlation between poverty and life expectancy.
In the United States, the richest people live up to 14 years longer on average than the poorest, according to one study. That shouldn’t surprise anyone. Wealthier people can afford better health care, healthier food, nicer housing and other perks.
People who live in some of the county’s lower income neighborhoods — like the southern part of North Charleston — might struggle just to find fresh vegetables for sale. And considering that a bell pepper can cost the same as five packs of ramen noodles or a couple of dollar-menu burgers, they’d have to go hungry to eat healthy.
Shifting the economic incentives toward healthier fare would require rethinking our entire food-industrial complex. Nobody seems to know how to effectively eliminate poverty. And the southern end of North Charleston apparently can’t get a grocery store without undoing decades of neglect.
Of course, Charleston is relatively healthy as South Carolina cities go, which is an unfortunately low bar. The United States as a whole is not doing great. We’re about No. 50 on the CIA list of countries with the longest life expectancy.
The reasons for that are too many and varied to fit into this space. But one of the big ones is that most of our cities are set up for unhealthy lifestyles.
Blue Zones refer to places where people live longer than average and have low rates of disease. One of the top traits researchers noted about those places is walkability, for instance. If people walk or bike to most places, they automatically get a good bit of exercise every day.
Downtown Charleston is one of the best places in the country to walk around — just don’t trip on the form-over-function sidewalks. But walking around the suburbs could actually cut your life expectancy rather than extend it. Too many places don’t have sidewalks, and lots of people live miles away from anything they’d want to walk to.
Those lengthy distances and the car commutes they necessitate tend to cause the kind of social isolation that Blue Zones warns against. The traffic causes stress. The pollution causes disease. Crashes kill tens of thousands per year nationwide.
Fixing the way we build our communities is crucial. It’s not an exaggeration to say the status quo is killing us. It’s going to take a lot more than $10 million, however. Really, it’s going to take more than money.
I’m skeptical of the Blue Zones project, but its objectives are sound. Charleston rightly balked at throwing cash at problems that require massive cultural and structural changes to remedy. But we could definitely stand to get in a little better shape.
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer the The Post and Courier.